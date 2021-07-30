Sen. Carl Levine Pases at 87

With great sadness and heavy hearts, the Levin Family and Levin Center at Wayne Law announce

the passing of Senator Carl Levin – a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long

public servant.

Over six decades, Carl fought with compassion to extend and ensure the American promise to all. Nurtured and

inspired throughout his early years growing up in a loving family in Detroit, he was drawn to the social issues of

the times and sought ways to contribute to the betterment of his community. He had a penchant for seeing the

world through the eyes of people who struggled against injustice and was called to hold our democratic

institutions accountable to everyone – first as a student activist, then as a young defense attorney, Detroit City

Council member, and U.S. Senator. Although he rose in office and seniority, he never lost his humility or his

uniquely human touch. Nor was his integrity ever questioned – particularly among constituents and colleagues

who might disagree with him on the issues.

Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working on behalf of his home state, he

believed that collaboration and compromise served our common purpose better than partisanship and political

brinkmanship. He was a clarion voice for a military strong enough to defend our nation and uphold American

values. He was a tireless advocate for the positive role that government can play in the lives of the American

people and a relentless watchdog ensuring that government programs meet their commitments. He stood up for

American workers and families and against powerful institutions that put profit over people. In whatever he did,

he defended the uniquely American proposition that all of us, no matter the color of our skin, how we worship,

whom we love, the privilege of our parentage, or the size of our bank accounts, are created equal.

His legacy extends to every corner of Michigan, including the preservation of the Sleeping Bear Dunes and the

Upper Peninsula’s mining and maritime history; cleaner Great Lakes and Michigan streams; a beautiful Detroit

Riverwalk; and an American auto industry that is stronger for his tireless support.

For those who were lucky enough to be a part of his early work in Detroit, his decades in the Senate, and beyond,

he was an inspirational leader and so much more. He will be remembered for his relentless intellect and work

ethic, his humility, his humor, and his strength of character.

We are all devastated by his loss. But we are filled with gratitude for all of the support that Carl received

throughout his extraordinary life and career, enabling him to touch so many people and accomplish so much

good. We will treasure our memories of him as a loving family member, friend, colleague, and public servant.

There will be a private funeral. Information about a public memorial honoring Senator Levin will be

forthcoming. For additional information, please visit Senator Levin’s memorial page. If you wish to send a

tribute or well wishes to Senator Levin’s family by email, please use Levin.Family@wayne.edu.