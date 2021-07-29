The Atlanta Music Project Announces 2021-2022 Artistic Job Openings

The Atlanta Music Project invites you to apply for a position to join our faculty of outstanding professional musicians and music educators!

With a mission to empower underserved youth to realize their possibilities through music, AMP is seeking dynamic, entrepreneurial and passionate candidates to join us in achieving this mission. Professional musicians and music educators are encouraged to apply.

Please apply no later than August 20, 2021, following the specific application procedures stated in the job descriptions. And don’t delay, as we will hold interviews and teaching auditions on a rolling basis!

All applications should me be emailed to

jobs@atlantamusicproject.org

AMP Academy Teaching Artist

Violin, Cello, Double Bass, Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Trombone, Orchestral Percussion, Tuba, Voice

(Hourly, Part-Time)

The AMP Teaching Artist will be responsible for the individual teaching and development of AMP Academy students. The AMP Academy provides advanced musical training and private musical instruction to AMP’s 100 most talented and dedicated students.

Details & Application Instructions

Collaborative Pianist

(Several Positions, Hourly & Per Service, Part-Time)

The Collaborative Pianist will accompany the AMP Youth Choirs in rehearsal and performance; accompany AMP Academy students in their solos recitals, adjudications, and auditions recordings; perform with AMP faculty, guest artists and ensembles in a variety of settings, including chamber music, concertos, collaborative concerts.

Details & Application Instructions

Ensemble Conductor / Coach

Brass Coach, Strings Coach, Assistant Band Conductor, Choir Conductor,

(Hourly, Part-Time)

The Atlanta Music Project announces several part-time job openings for Ensemble Conductor or Ensemble Coaches to lead instrument and voice section rehearsals.

Details & Application Instructions

Group Lesson Teaching Artist

Cello, Double Bass, French Horn, Trumpet, Trombone

(Hourly, Part-Time)

Group Lesson Teaching Artists are responsible for teaching group lessons for their instrument at AMP’s after-school program sites. The successful candidate will possess an unyielding commitment to empowering youth to realize their possibilities through music.

Details & Application Instructions

Site Assistant

(Hourly, Part-Time)

The AMP Site Assistant will assist AMP program leaders and faculty with administrative and musical tasks at various AMP band, orchestra, and choir sites. The Site Assistant position is ideal for recent college graduates who studied music, and current music majors.

Details & Application Instructions