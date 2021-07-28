New Leadership at Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehab

CEO retires after 41 years — Former Jewish Home exec, Beth Laxton, to lead Sadie G. Mays to next level.

After 41 years, Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center is under new leadership. The board of directors chose Beth Laxton to serve as the new Executive Director of the historic institution upon the retirement of the previous administrator, Charles Robinson, Jr.

“For more than ten years, I have been involved with the board,” said Beth Laxton. “Sadie G. Mays has always had a special place in my heart because of our mission – serving the community.”

Laxton previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Administrator of the William Bremen Jewish Home for 30+ years and, under her leadership, the facility consistently garnered high ratings.

“The legacy of Sadie Gray Mays (Mrs. Benjamin E. Mays) is so admirable because of her dedication and courage,” Laxton said. “I’m also excited about working with the professionals and staff here at Sadie G. Mays.”

Mrs. Mays founded the facility as the Happy Haven Nursing Home in 1947. Located in northwest Atlanta, it was one of the first nursing homes in Georgia where patients could receive quality nursing care, regardless of race or circumstance. Today, the award-winning, 206-bed skilled nursing facility provides long-term nursing care, short-term rehabilitation – including physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy – respite and hospice care to patients from across Metro Atlanta.

“We’re excited about the future because of Beth’s wealth of experience and expertise as a leader, and her proven commitment to Sadie G. Mays,” said Board Chair, Samuel W. Bacote, III. “She will help us make a detailed examination of our Covid-19 response and raise the caring culture of Sadie G. Mays to the next level.”

A native of North Carolina, Laxton received a B.A. degree from Wake Forest University and M.S. degree in Gerontology from the University of North Texas. She is a Certified Nursing Home Administrator with the state of Georgia. Laxton served on the Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center board of directors for 11 years before joining the staff. The independent, nonprofit facility also has management support from Pruitt Health, a regional leader in rehabilitative health care. For more information, see www.sgmays.org or call (404) 794-2477.