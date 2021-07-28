Atlanta Braves Pitch Diversity, Hank Aaron Game on Saturday

The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball are partnering to enrich the Atlanta community and increase access to youth baseball and softball programs with a focus on promoting diversity. Approximately $3 million donated by The Atlanta Braves Foundation and MLB’s Legacy Fund will support these programs, in addition to the previously unveiled Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta and a community volunteer project.

“In addition to winning baseball games, the Atlanta Braves are committed to supporting our community,” said Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller. “These projects will serve as longstanding, meaningful partnerships to provide access to our sport for future generations and to aid those in need throughout Atlanta.”

Atlanta Braves and MLB Legacy and Volunteer Projects include:

Establishment of The Warrior Alliance (TWA) Home Base at The Battery Atlanta, a community veteran facility that opened earlier this month to attract more veterans to seek assistance, expand veteran and family engagement, and establish a hub for the Atlanta community to participate in more veteran programming.

Gresham Park Refurbishment with dedication of Hank Aaron & Bill Lucas Fields, a 7-field park in South Dekalb with a vibrant local association that has been operating since 1974. They have produced eight MLB/MiLB players (including Braves minor leaguers Jalen Miller, Mike Harris and Trey Harris), NBA and NFL players, and is considered a hub for the growth and development of Black baseball and softball players across south Atlanta. This project is with support from Truist.

Renovation of field at Anderson Boys & Girls Club to enable playability of baseball for kids and develop Braves RBI baseball and softball programming at the Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Cobb County.

Volunteer project with West Atlanta Watershed Alliance and Hands On Atlanta to create a pathway to and beautify the old Atlanta Black Crackers sandlot on Bush Mountain, supporting one of the oldest Black communities in the City of Atlanta dating back to the Civil War. This project is with support from Delta Air Lines.

Saturday, July 31

These efforts are in addition to the special “Hank Aaron Invitational” showcase game at Truist Park on Saturday, July 31st. In partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the Braves will host the top 44 elite high school baseball players from the Hank Aaron Invitational. The players were selected to participate based on their performance the week prior at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., which hosted the bulk of this premier development experience. The Hank Aaron Invitational is an annual event – supported by USA Baseball and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation – featuring the top 200 high school-aged players from around the United States from July 18th through July 30th.