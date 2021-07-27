Why Simone Biles Left the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Due to a medical condition, Simone Biles withdrew from women’s team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, CNN reported.

Biles left on July 27, Tuesday after leaving an arena to be assisted by her trainer.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” said a USA Gymnastics statement in the article. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

“Thinking of you, Simone!” the statement added.

After she came back to the arena she did not warm up for one of the sporting competitions — the uneven bars — Jordan Chiles warmed up in her place.

Courtesy of Simone Biles’ Instagram page simonebiles

Biles last won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to the article.

“Simone, on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition … she bailed out of her vault,” CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan said in the story.

Read the full story here.