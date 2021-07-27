Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Hosts Second Annual Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will host the second annual Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair, Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 1p.m. The Mayorʼs Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair continues Mayor Bottoms’ historic initiative to leverage the combined power of government, the corporate sector and local non-profits to ensure LGBTQ Atlantans are prepared and ready to thrive in the workforce.

“Ensuring that LGBTQ Atlantans have access to resources and career pathways remains the goal of our opportunity fair,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We are thankful to everyone participating in our event by providing their unwavering support to continue helping Atlanta’s LGBTQ community shine.”

The Mayor’s Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair will feature live video interviews with some of Atlanta’s foremost employers, as well as complimentary resume building, financial literacy, path to homeownership and other resources specific to the needs of the LGBTQ community.

Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the pre-fair resources including workshops and webinars. The Mayorʼs Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair platform, provided by Goodwill of North Georgia, is accessible via smartphone and open to all.

More than 1,000 job openings are available, ranging from entry, mid, and management levels. A variety of sectors are represented, including retail, education, consulting, banking, and more.

Confirmed employers include Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, Bank of America, Equifax, Habitat for Humanity, The Home Depot, MARTA, Sage, SCAD and City of Atlanta, with AARP Atlanta serving as Marketing Sponsor. Community partners include FUSE Corps, GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, Invest Atlanta, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Out Georgia Business Alliance, Trans Can Work, Transformation Journeys Worldwide and WorkSource Atlanta.

Some employers will do on-the-spot interviewing and hiring.

In 2020, the inaugural Mayor’s Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair connected more than 800 participants with developmental workshops and 20 employers for career advancement opportunities.

To register, visit https://atlgbtq.atlantaga.gov/opportun