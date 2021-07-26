New Mixed-use Apartments Going Up Near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

McShane Construction Company has been selected by repeat client South City Partners to build a new mixed-use multi-family community in Hapeville, Georgia. Known as SCP Hapeville, the development will offer 285 units and 4,392 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

“We’re excited to be underway with our fifth multi-family development for our valued client and partner, South City Partners,” shared Scott Hoppa, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. “Located eight miles south of downtown Atlanta, just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, SCP Hapeville will provide a beautiful mixed-use community for the residents of Hapeville.”

Positioned on an 8.15-acre site, SCP Hapeville will incorporate seven residential buildings, including two four-story podium-style buildings, three three- and four-story wood-framed buildings and two carriage house buildings.

The development will also incorporate more than 7,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities. These include a clubroom, fitness center, sky lounge, courtyard with a pool and a dog spa.

Each unit will feature luxury vinyl tile and carpet flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances and shaker-style cabinets in the kitchen.

The buildings’ exteriors are designed around a dark color palette using bronze vinyl windows, bronze storefront and a brick veneer and siding finish.

Completion of SCP Hapeville is expected for March 2023. The architect of record is The Preston Partnership