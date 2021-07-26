The 43rd Annual Bric Celebrate Brooklyn Festival season will return with in-person performances starting July 31.

The free summer-long, outdoor festival will host artists from around the world including Ari Lennox, The Roots, Skip Marley and Wizkid to name a few. The festival embraces the communal spirit of friends and families gathering to appreciate music, which is why festival organizers are excited to be outdoors again.

Festival coordinators and artists are bringing the music back to Prospect Park Bandshell after having a virtual festival last year.

President of BRIC Kristina Newman-Scott said: “This year’s Festival is a celebration of the diverse communities that BRIC serves, including all of the artists that helped us through the many challenges of the past year. We are elated to welcome everyone home to the Prospect Park Bandshell to kick off what is sure to be a season that we’ll never forget.”

Opening night will feature neo-soul phenom Ari Lennox, whose 2019 debut album Shea Butter landed her on BET’s Future 40 list. The night is set to also showcase Queens-based artist NESTA, as well as French Caribbean singer, bassist, and producer Adeline and D.C. native turned Brooklynite Kamauu who will be performing their duet “Mango,” which dropped during the pandemic.

The festival season is set to continue through Sept. 18.

Although the festival is free to the public, BRIC will be raising money through ticket purchases for The Roots, Elsie Fest, Glass Animals, Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice, and Wizkid concerts.

Tickets for Elsie Fest can be purchased on AXS.com. All other benefit concert tickets will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com. It is encouraged that attendees RSVP. However, the public concerts are first come, first serve and RSVPs do not guarantee entrance.

Participants are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission.

If you want to RSVP or see more information on this year’s full artist lineup with dates, go to BRICartsmedia.org.