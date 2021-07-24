Cassius F. Butts brings branding to Fort Mac

He’s the man responsible for negotiating hundreds of millions of dollars of real estate development at Fort McPherson on Atlanta’s southwest side of the city. Cassius F. Butts is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Fort Mac Local Redevelopment Authority and he sits down with Real Times Media Inc.

National News Director Mark Hayes to talk about bringing the global brands of Tyler Perry and T.D. Jakes to southwest Atlanta to help provide new life and new opportunity to so many on the south side.