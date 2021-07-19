Commissioner Arrington to Host ‘It Takes A Village’ School Supply Drive

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will mark the kick-off the 2021-2022 school year with his seventh annual “It Takes a Village” back-to-school event. Due to the ongoing difficulties with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will include a drive-through delivery of food bags and reusable masks to families wishing to participate. Vaccinations will be administered to young people by the Fulton County Board of Health. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear masks and all participants must register in advance.

This year’s distribution event is co-sponsored by Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, Friends of Wolf Creek, Inc., and New Beginnings Today. The scheduled locations and times for the “It Takes A Village” events include:

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Friday, July 23, 2021; 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

East Point Library

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344

Saturday, July 24, 2021; 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mechanicsville Library

400 Formwalt Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30312

Saturday, July 31, 2021; 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To RSVP for an “It Takes A Village” event, visit www.ITAV2021SW.eventbrite.com for the Wolf Creek event in South Fulton, www.ITAV2021EP.eventbrite.com for the East Point event, and www.ITAV2021ATL.eventbrite.com for the distribution at Mechanicsville. At the Mechanicsville “It Takes A Village Event”, Commissioner Arrington will award Book Scholarships to participants in the event’s annual essay contest.

Backpacks with supplies and masks will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis to those who RSVP for an event. Residents need to have ID to verify residency and may only receive supplies at one location.