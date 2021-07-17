by Geoff Jones

Hallucinations

In floating leaves

In swirling snowflakes

In swarms of bees

In stale abstraction

Warhol preaches

Uppers and downers

While Dylan teaches

Lennon and Nixon

Provide us with clues

As billows of smoke

Obscure and confuse

Smiling or grieving

In death or birth

Traditions discarded

Of little worth

Potions and pills

In life appeased

In altered states

In senses teased

The Sounds of Silence

In deafening truth

A clash for the ages

Politics and youth

Young men drafted

As draft cards burned

Reason suspended

Nothing was learned

Huntley and Brinkley

Reporting the war

On color TV’s

We couldn’t ignore

Toying with danger

Never at rest

A national anthem

Put to the test

Moon shots and photos

Both hazy and clear

Principles dashed

In acid and beer

Button down collars

Shoulder length hair

Cultural clashes

In soothsayer dares

Colorful people

Apparently freed

Fifty years later

Remaining in need

Tie-dyed ideals

As decades advance

Time machine pennies

Wagered on chance

Cities on fire

Let freedom ring

A president lost

The death of a king

Women are muted

Indentured and bound

By jailers in suits

Steinem is crowned

Napalm and missiles

Explode in mid-air

Heroes are made

But return in despair

Drugs and confusion

In anarchy reign

Questions were posed

Yet questions remain

All of the promise

In slogans and rhyme

All but forgotten

With the passage of time

A decade’s failure

Pregnant with change

Dreams unachieved

Nothing was gained

Love is the answer

Or so it was said

Where did it go

I think it is dead

Consider today

Acknowledge the shame

In innocence lost

While diverting the blame

Like a whirling dervish

Who desperately tried

The sixties reside

In answers denied