by Geoff Jones

A priest and a rabbi walk into the

Raven Grill and belly up to the bar…

“What’ll you have”, asks Fletcher the

Bartender…

“A little peace of mind”, the rabbi

Replies…

“We don’t serve that here”, says

Fletcher…

They order drinks anyway…

And that was that…

***

And there are those who wonder if

There is a god when all the while the

Proof is in the pudding… The universe

Is in shambles… And they argue that

We’re in the shape we’re in because

God checked out eons ago… But

Don’t kid yourself… We wouldn’t

Survive an hour or a minute if left to

Our own devices… And therein lies all

The proof a body should need…

The flat screen near the corner of the

Bar flashes the images of the latest

Crop of presidential wannabes who are

Busily doling out their respective

Absurdities while fighting to outdo one

Another… And away they go…. Teasing

And probing partisan erogenous zones

Until someone finally screams…

“Yes”… “Yes”… “Oh my God”…“Yes”…

“Harder”… “Yes”… “Please”…

After which a Marlboro is lit in a

Bedroom somewhere… Or in the

Backseat of a car… And in conquest

Or in surrender someone just got

Screwed…

Fletcher grabs the remote control

And trolls for better news on some

Other channel…

Good luck with that…

The room is half full… Masked diners

Put on their best faces but who can

Tell… Their smiles are obscured by

The only thing that presently gives us

Hope we’ll all get through this alive…

But not everyone abides… Renegades

Abound…

And we’ve seen this sort of behavior

Before… Second hand smoke… A cough

And a wheeze… Drunk driving… And a

Mother’s grief… It’s all the same… But

By all means exercise your personal

Freedoms… Elsewhere…

But not here in this place…

And if you see things differently go

Light up a smoke at a campaign rally

And breathe deeply… It’s your choice…

But freedom carries with it a moral

Imperative… Do no harm to others…

That’s the compact we make…

And the man without a plan extolls

The virtue of voting twice in order to

Offset a rigged election … Of course

Voting twice will result in one… And

Here’s a tip for anyone inclined to

Double dip…Think twice and vote

Once… It’s common sense…

You wouldn’t set up a beach chair in a

Funeral parlor, would you…

Meanwhile life goes on… In precincts

Bereft of wisdom and wealth where

Bigotry openly thrives… And a dream…

Is a wish… Is a prayer… Never to be

Answered by scholars or a smart-assed

Pitcher in the fescue… In places

Where the twin privileges of leisure

And knowledge are routinely denied…

And then there’s the reliable insistence

Of the paradox that simply won’t go

Away… As people who are otherwise

Bright politicize the effects of gravity

And the speed of light while ignoring the

Efficacy of masks… Really… Such a tragic

Waste of life and time…

And so…

***

The priest and the rabbi rise up from

The bar.

They split the tab two ways…

“May peace be with you”, the priest says…

“Thanks for the thought”, replies Fletcher…

He reaches for the remote control and

Changes the channel…

The world fades to black…

And that was that…