Martinis and God

by Geoff Jones

So, I’m sitting here at a bar during rush

Hour near the Hermann Park Circle taking

Stock of my ordinary life… I do some of

My best thinking in bars… I don’t know

Whether this is good or bad… But I do

Know that being here is liberating… I have

Answers to questions… And questions for

Which I have no answers… And sometimes

God chimes in on cue… He speaks to all of

Us you know…

My wife is running late for dinner at The

Raven so that leaves me all alone with

The boss… He and I often chat… And when

God starts speaking, I start listening…

It’s not as crazy as it sounds… Sometimes

He whispers… And sometimes he visits me

In some deep and solitary place… He does

Most of the talking anyway… Ain’t that a

Kick… There are times when I miss the

Point he’s making… But he has plenty of

Patience for a dolt like me… And lately I’ve

Had my fair share of doubts…

He knows me by name…

“So Geoff… Let’s start here… Believe in me…

Period… And I don’t really care what you call

Me… Names don’t matter… To think otherwise

Is foolish… And I never cared if you ate meat

On Friday… Or if you prayed while facing east…

Or if your testament was old or new… I’m bigger

Than all that… This ritual stuff is for the birds…

The false triumph of orthodoxy over reason and

Faith… C’mon… The important thing is that you

Pray… In your own way… Honestly… With

Malice toward no one… Without giving a second

Thought to dogma or failed traditions… It’s

Easy…”

It’s raining outside… Traffic lights reflect red

And green on the pavement… The reflections

Remind me of Christmas… But it’s February…

The dreariest of months… That’s okay… A

Waiter named Fletcher delivers a Martini with

Great aplomb, although I suspect he would

Rather be anywhere but here… I admire people

With mundane jobs who perform them with

Dignity and grace… The first healthy sip of

Vodka primes me for insights and a revelation…

God and Martinis don’t lie… He resumes his

Lecture…

“I am purity of heart, even as I see your flaws

And imperfections… Hey, you’re forgiven… No

One’s perfect… But what’s with all the conflict…

Over what… Nomenclature and religion… And

These are the things that divide you… But in

Your zeal, you wall yourself off from me…

We don’t need walls… That’s for sure…

And you know Geoff, you might reconsider the

Way you look at things… You’re so focused on

Man’s relationship to god that you neglect man’s

Relationship to man… That’s one hell of an

Oversight, don’t you think… Religion leaves

Psyches and souls in shambles… And as for the

Demagogues and minor deities far and wide…

Oh well… They will collapse under the weight

Of their own bluster and narcissism… Now pay

Attention…If anyone should know about these

Things it’s me… And if I’m big enough to embrace

Diversity why in the world can’t you… Hey, listen

Up… I’m the gatekeeper… No barriers to entry

Allowed…”

A shapely singer in a sequined dress rises

Up from a black baby grand to catch her

Breath for a minute or two… I love the way

She walks… Blood red roses in a white porcelain

Vase sit atop the piano next to an empty wine

Glass… Curtis Mayfield can faintly be heard

From the speakers above the bar… As music

Drifts down to fill the void until the songstress

Returns from her break…

“People get ready… there’s a train a comin’…

You don’t need no baggage… You just get on board…”

I love that song… It reminds me of home…

Fletcher nods in my direction and I motion

For a refill with a guilty smile… Apparently

God’s not through with me yet…

“Your tickets already punched if you get your

Head screwed on straight… But your priorities

Are all balled up… And what’s with this Gospel

Of Prosperity I’ve been hearing all about… I’m

All in favor of making a buck, but how many

Cars… Or wrist watches… Or bottles of Bordeaux

In a wine cellar are enough… And I don’t need

Another church if some poor working stiff

Needs a cheeseburger… Or if a struggling

Mother needs diapers for her child… Hell, I

Saw what that was like two thousand years

Ago in a manger… I have plenty of churches,

And temples, and mosques already… Wake up,

Will ya’…”

The refill arrives and I thank Fletcher before

Removing an olive from a long-stemmed glass

With my fingers… The singer returns to her

Perch behind the piano and knocks over the

Vase with the roses… She quickly addresses

The mess she has made with poise and

Without a hint of embarrassment or panic…

You gotta’ love grace under fire… Be cool…

There’s no room for overreaction these days…

Assess your predicament… Look out for

Yourself, sure… But maintain your perspective

And balance… God will figure things out if

You let him… No runs… No hits… No errors…

The broken vase is replaced with another… And

The roses are rearranged… Many issues in life

Are just this easy to resolve…

My wife is weaving her way to the bar… She’s

Dripping wet from the storm outside… Thunder

And lightening and other signs of the apocalypse…

But she still looks pretty good from where I

Sit… And God’s in a hurry to finish… He has a

Few parting words for me before she arrives…

“So here’s the scoop… The real skinny… I

Revealed myself to you and all the others in

My own time when I thought you were ready

To hear me…All in accordance with your wants

And needs… And your capacity to grasp what

I was saying… Holy water and circumcisions

Don’t matter much when so much else is at

Stake… So there you have it… Now shape up

Geoff… You’re better… Or at least you oughta’

Be… Than all this nonsense that prevails over

Logic and your best intentions… And most of all

Don’t give up hope… Hope is insistent… It’s

Unrelenting… Alright then… I’ve said my peace…

I’ll see you next week… Same time… Same

Place… Oh, and Geoff… Don’t be late… I hate

To be kept waiting, you know…”