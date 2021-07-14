The Road to Santa Fe

by Geoff Jones

It’s eleven hours to Santa Fe… The road is

Lonely, but I am not… Occasional beams of

Silver light predict the arrival of cars and

Trucks from vast distances ahead… Over

The tar and tumbleweed… They remind me

That I am far away from everywhere… But

Nonetheless headed in the right direction…

The radio and a gallon of coffee, undefiled

By designer flavors and exotic spices, deny

My eyelids permission to close…

You are on my mind… Weighty… But not

Heavy… Welcoming and warm… I smile as

I come to realize there’s nothing in life that’s

Worth a damn if you aren’t there to share it

With… And so… I’m on my way back… Soon

We’ll be sharing breakfast at Pasqual’s…

A song I have never heard before escapes from

The dashboard and pierces the stillness of this

Frigid December night… The lyrics rattle me a

Bit, but I like them:

“A candle flickers in an empty window

While guitars and widows weep

Mothers in bath robes lost in prayer

For children’s souls to keep

Late night movies in black and white

In faint nostalgia glow

Unread books on wooden night stands

Attest to all we know

Real life games of cops and robbers

In boardrooms, banks, and streets

Blood is spilled without a cause

Where saints and felons meet

A bride meanders down the aisle

The groom in panic waits

Neither certain of love professed

As scripture often states

A choir sings American Pie

The levee is dry as a bone

An anthem shared by aging children

Afraid to die alone

Heart attacks and broken hearts

Each for better or worse

Speeding tickets in outer space

And a joy ride in a hearse

The show goes on no matter what

No matter what they say

And the day before tomorrow is

The beginning of today”

An on-coming car flashes its lights at me

Frantically… I am startled back into the

Moment and veer to the right… The cars

Pass each other harmlessly… But that’s

How quickly it all can end… Life lived on

The tip of a fountain pen… An ending as

Subtle as a drive-by shooting… But not

Now… Not here at this very moment…

Not in the impenetrable depth of this

Boundless New Mexican sky…

A truck stop identifies itself from a few miles

Away in a cluster of red and yellow neon

That hovers in a haze over the horizon… The

Sign welcomes anyone in need of a breather…

I am running on empty with a bladder that

Screams out desperately for relief…

A hooker wrapped in a parka greets me at

The gas pump with an odd British accent and

Asks if I’m up for a date… She is wildly out of

Place here… She expresses herself politely with

A sense of delicacy that belies the indelicacy of

Her proposition… How she came to this destiny

I’ll never know… But she serves as a reminder

That none of us are ever more than a modest

Stumble away from oblivion… I hand over a

Twenty-dollar bill and reject her offer… I am

Not a consumer of the services she provides…

But she is beyond my reproach or judgment…

Fate is cruel and we all must find a way to

Make ends meet… She thanks me in earnest

For the twenty and ducks in behind a trailer

That is parked in the lot…

The road invites monotony… There is only

So much that can be seen… But there are

No limitations on what can be thought or

Conceived…

The effects of gravity in a vacuum…

The relief in learning that a sixth

Grade wet dream isn’t fatal …

The connection between mortality and

The random chronologies of life…

Jesus Christ… I don’t know anything anymore…

I’m without a clue… I have no answers to these

Absurd ruminations and cosmic queries…

I set aside the musings and let the riddles

And the mysteries wash over me as I soldier

On through the night… I am blanketed in a

Symphony of silence… With noiselessness

Descending upon me from every direction…

My grandfather had a name for times like

These… He called them vacant moments…

Interludes between consciousness… And

Resignation… And of nothingness at all…

And it is in this suspended state…Even if only

For a few seconds… That you feel the closest to

God… These moments can happen at any time

If you’re receptive… And perceptive enough

To recognize them for what they are… God

Can sneak up on you at the drop of a hat… He’s

Funny that way… This is a vacant moment for

Me… Hmm… God… I can tell we are in close

Proximity… I can feel it now…

And then it’s gone as quickly as it came… That’s

The nature of such a moment… That’s the way

It goes… And so I pull myself together and fight

To keep my weary eyes from drooping closed

Until the next truck stop offers another cup of

Coffee and a full tank of gas…

The restroom is dark… A light bulb flickers

On and off over a mirror that is covered

With smudges and streaks… But the mirror

Looks better than my reflection… An empty

Soap dispenser quickly dispels any hope

Of washing my face and hands… There is

Graffiti on the walls… The usual stuff…

Fourth grade verses… Rhymes expressed

With a child’s fascination for bodily functions

And dirty jokes… But one of them catches

My eye… It’s not like the others… It’s artfully

Carved in the exit door so that everyone will

See it as they leave:

“Forging ahead in search of meaning

Wherever you think it is hiding

Something’s there but yet unfound

In faith and doubt confiding

Music changes and fashions fade

But nothing dims the ties

That confine a traveler to a path

Defined by truth and lies

There is no time for hesitation

Minutes mean more than breath

Marathons finished and sprints begun

While trying to outrun death…

Aspiring once to do great things

Claims a multiple offender

He faces fate with apprehension

While submitting to surrender”

I fear for this guy… I hope he doesn’t pull the

Trigger somewhere between now and then…

He is not a lover of life… Of this I am certain…

And that’s the dilemma isn’t it… How we all turn

Into frightened little boys and girls over time…

Like graffiti, the handwriting’s on the wall…

Pilgrims aghast at what they’ve become…

And which is the greater virtue… Forgiveness or

Fidelity… I’ll be damned if I know… And time is an

Emptiness… An aching… That only accounts for the

Space between birth and death without accounting

For itself…

The sun rises and draws a bead on the day… So

Much red earth revealed… There is order in the

Desert… A simple design where everything

Has its place… A stark beauty both secretive and

Candidly frank…

A brief glimpse of the plaza can be seen a few miles

Ahead… Nestled down low… Surrounded by the

Sangre de Cristos… The sun ascends and lights are

Extinguished in adobe dwellings with soft lines

And rounded corners… And it is here in the plaza

That you and I will begin the new year tonight…

The luminarios will burn brightly and families will

Dance and sing…

I see you approach the famed turquoise door in a

Hurry to flee from the cold… You step inside and

Shiver… A weathered waitress pours me a cup of

Freshly brewed coffee as you rush to join me at

The table… She pours a cup for you as well…You

Sit down beside me… I made it back in time…

You smile… And so do I…