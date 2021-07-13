The Kitchen Table

by Geoff Jones

This is the field of battle… That place

Where life is lived… Where lives evolve

Into whatever they are intended to

Be… This 5’ X 5’ stage on which dinner

Is served and gladly eaten day after day…

Year after year… In heartbreak and joy…

A mother and father smile gratefully as

A son and a daughter blankly stare at

Plates piled high with food… As each is

Unaware of the atrocities and the toil

That parents endure to produce a

Platter of burgers and fries… The son

Blurts out that he’s tired of burgers…

But he’ll learn to be thankful one day

When a sandwich or a slice of pizza in a

Dorm room will be treated like a feast…

You reap what you sow… One day he’ll

Understand…

The TV is an unwelcome distraction…

It wasn’t always this way… There once

Was a time when politicians and pundits

Offered comfort with glad tidings and

Assurances that the world was on the

Right track… But then Kennedy was shot…

And Viet Nam was served tableside in

Living color… Then Watergate… And

9/11… Then a virus strikes … And things

Have changed… Maybe forever…

And the news is bad… Night after night…

Pleasant faces with theatrical voices share

Tragic stories of illness and panic with

Casual ease and a becoming smile…

Tragedy and misfortune presented as

Light entertainment to take the edge off

The reality of our plight…How did we ever

Get here… See the USA in a Chevrolet…

But be prepared for what you’re likely to

See… The son and daughter bicker at

The table over who gets the car for the

weekend…

Some things never change as a bully

With a phony tan and a portfolio of lies

Professes to have all the answers while

Being interrogated on TV by a reporter

Who looks like she’s twelve years old…

Next up is a balding relic who screams

And blusters over the way things are while

Suggesting that everything in the world

Should be free… And then there’s sleepy

Eyed Joe… Where have all the leaders

Gone… Come out, come out wherever

You are… Come out with your hands up…

There are no good choices, really… Only

Bad to worst…

The son and the daughter escape the

Table and climb the stairs to their

Bedrooms to study like good boys and

Girls… The mother and father drearily

Clear away the dishes while the TV

Reporter squanders away the minutes

In pursuit of an honest answer from the

Big Orange or the blustering purveyor

Of pipe dreams… Mother and father

Know it’s not worth their while to do

A deep dumpster dive into the mind of

A stable genius or a wandering fossil

From Woodstock… In either case, they

Know they’d come up empty-handed…

It’s 12:15 in the morning and mother

Tosses and turns beneath crisp cotton

Sheets with a book in her hands while

Consumed in fear over the whereabouts

Of her daughter who won a coin flip for

The use of the family car… Her head

Rests on a pillow only inches away from

The phone that she prays will not deliver

The one call that every parent dreads…

She won’t sleep until the headlights shine

Through the drapes… Finally she hears

The car door slam… Mother closes her

Eyes and drifts off… Father sits alone at

The kitchen table and nods in the direction

Of his daughter while deferring until

Morning the lecture he knows that he

He owes her for being late…

He sips a cup of tea while running his

Fingers through his hair… A stack of bills

And college catalogues are spread over

The surface of the table… He shuffles the

Papers like a deck of cards in a game of

Solitaire that will determine what bills not

To pay… His son goes off to college in the

Fall and that will be a struggle… The hollow

Sound of a basketball on the driveway

Reports that the son is safely home…

The son grumbles something in the

Direction of father before disappearing

Upstairs… The faint smell of sweat and

Stale beer lingers in the kitchen… Father

Shakes his head… He doesn’t like this

Much, but he knows there is nothing

That will stand between his son and a

Six pack of beer in September… Parents

Must know when it’s time to let go…

Father says nothing as the TV flickers

In the background with indifference…

While a reporter recites the dimensions

Of the disease…

Father’s mind wanders off to an office

Party tomorrow night… Where he’ll hang

Out with people he hardly knows in a city

He despises… Where he will share

Hors d’oeuvres in a local bar… While

The deer and the antelope mingle with

Moguls and the homeless people who

Live on the side streets near St. Pat’s…

He dreads the party and hopes it will be

Cancelled… But he knows that someone’s

Gotta’ pay for tuition in the fall… And so

He’ll endure… He’ll smile and make small

Talk when he’d rather be home with a

Beer in his hand… And that’s just the way

It is… He sends up a silent prayer that the

Party will be scratched in an abundance

Of caution as uncertainty reigns…

Mother joins him at the table… She

Couldn’t sleep… They don’t say much…

They don’t have to… That’s the beauty

Of intimacy… Sometimes silence says

It all…

News of a world in peril scrolls across

The bottom of the screen… Strength with

Slight commitment… Leadership without

Resolve… They turn the volume up for

Perspective… And in an instant, things

Seem different than just a moment

Before… Surreal… Disturbing… Dire and

Sublime… Shelter in place… Nothing

Surprises them anymore… But they’re

Equal to the task…They’ve been through

Worse in their lifetime… Life is a team

Sport… Two is greater than one… One

World…

They trade an honest glance while deriving

A sense of purpose in the eye of the storm…

A conviction that there are answers for

Everything… A solution for every problem…

And a sense of order to be crafted from

Chaos and treaties negotiated with God… All

Will be well they agree… As long as there are

Kitchen tables to gather around at midnight

No matter the scale of the challenge that

Lies ahead… The children are sound asleep

Upstairs… And what else really matters…

And even if only for a moment… All is calm…

All is bright… As life goes on… And on…

And on…