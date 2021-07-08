Vernon Jones For Governor Raised Over $650,000 from more than 10,500 Donors

“In 10 weeks time, Vernon Jones For Governor raised $650,341.69 from more than 10,500 donors, raising more than any primary challenger to an incumbent Governor in Georgia history.

“In just 10 weeks, more than 10,000 Americans donated to the Vernon Jones campaign because they believe in our Georgia First agenda. This is only the beginning.”, said CJ Pearson, Campaign Manager for Vernon Jones For Governor.

“The support our campaign has attracted has made one thing clear: Georgians have not forgotten Brian Kemp’s betrayal of President Trump. While Governor Kemp sat on the sidelines in 2020, I fought on the frontlines to restore the integrity of our elections and stop the steal.”, said Rep. Vernon Jones

“Georgia Republicans are tired of politicians who talk like Donald Trump but act like Mitt Romney. This is only the beginning of our historic journey to the Governorship.” Jones continued.