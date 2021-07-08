Jason Dozier Raises $100K to Unseat Cleta Winslow

Jason Dozier Raises Nearly $100,000 in Bid to Unseat Cleta Winslow

Jason Dozier continues to maintain his cash advantage in the highly competitive race for Atlanta City Council District 4. Dozier reported a total raise of $96,676.85 since he filed to renew his bid for city council.

“I am truly thankful and grateful to have the support of so many of our neighbors,” the Mechanicsville community organizer said. “To know that we’ve raised nearly $100,000 from hundreds of our neighbors across District 4 is extremely humbling, and I’m proud to know that our message of change has resonated with so many people. Each individual contribution represents a vote of confidence, and that support builds exactly the kind of momentum that will carry us to victory in November.”

Dozier is facing 28-year incumbent Cleta Winslow, whom he came within 244 votes of unseating in 2017. Winslow reported a raise of $750 during this fundraising quarter, the same amount she disclosed in March, which was also her first campaign finance report filed in more than four years.

Raising nearly $100,000 is a significant milestone, as Jason only raised $63,000 at this point during his historic 2017 bid which forced Cleta Winslow into a runoff for the first time in her 28-year career.

Dozier continues his campaign with more than $60,000 cash on hand.

Jason Dozier is an Atlanta native and lives in the Mechanicsville community with his wife, Claire, and his daughter, Rayna. He earned his Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Georgia and currently works as a director at Hire Heroes USA, a non-profit which helps veterans earn good-paying jobs. Jason served in the Army as a reconnaissance officer in both Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal as a result of his service. In addition to his professional work with military veterans, Jason serves as a community advocate and organizer in the Mechanicsville neighborhood where he co-founded and co-chairs the Intrenchment Creek Community Stewardship Council, an environmental justice organization serving our south Atlanta communities.

Atlanta City Council District 4 encompasses the neighborhoods of Castleberry Hill, Mechanicsville, Ashview Heights, Just Us, West End, Westview, the Atlanta University Center, Bush Mountain, Oakland City, Venetian Hills, Mozley Park, Centennial Place, and parts of Downtown Atlanta.