ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival To Activate Communities With Art As They REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT

As residents and businesses begin the process of moving forward with hope and optimism past the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival will help activate communities throughout Atlanta with art and cultural activities. The festival will include partnerships with art galleries, museums, theaters, performance venues, restaurants, bars, shops, colleges, parks, and libraries. ELEVATE 2021: REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT will take place from September 5 – October 31, 2021.

“As we emerge from a global pandemic, people are eager to share experiences and celebrate,” states Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “During this year’s ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival our mission is to assist and amplify the efforts of the cultural community and local businesses as they safely REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT. We continue our commitment to highlight the outstanding work of local artists, and this year we are broadening the festival’s scope. Join us beginning Labor Day Weekend with the return of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, and every weekend through October in neighborhoods across Atlanta to enjoy music, art, dance, film and a few surprises.”

“Over the last year, the world has been forced to pause and affirm its value in LIFE,” says Charmaine Minniefield, artist, activist and ELEVATE Atlanta Art Festival 2021 curator. “We have witnessed great loss, while reckoning with difficult truths about our generation and what we want our legacy to be. We have been given a chance to imagine what we truly want for our future. It’s time now to come together in creative spaces of possibilities, safely in community, to begin to make our new world.”

The City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs’ vision is to enhance the quality of life through arts and culture, and to contribute positively to the social and economic health of Atlanta and the region. Their mission is to promote rich, diverse, and educational cultural experiences; nurture artists and arts organizations; preserve and protect the city’s cultural heritage; and expand Atlanta’s international reputation. ELEVATE is a program of the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

For news and updates about ELEVATE 2021: REOPEN, REIGNITE & RECONNECT visit the website, elevateatlart.com.