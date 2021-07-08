Arrests Made, Suspects Killed Following Haitian President’s Assassination

Today, following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse early Wednesday, July 7, Helen La Lime, the United Nations Special Envoy to Haiti, said that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will assume executive power.

“In the event of the death of a president, the current government assumes executive powers, and then the prime minister presides over this group and gives them guidance,” she said. “And they take Haiti to elections and a newly elected president of Haiti.”

Moïse was shot and killed by a group of armed assailants who stormed his home at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, posing as US Drug Enforcement Agency agents.

La Lime also said a large group of suspects have taken refuge in two buildings in Port-au-Prince and are surrounded by police. Also Haiti’s police chief on Wednesday night said four suspects were killed by police in a shootout and two were arrested.

Reports also confirm that first lady Martine Moïse, remains in critical condition following the attack and has been airlifted to Miami for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Haitian security forces have arrested a total of six suspects in Moïse’s assassination.

*This story will be updated as the situation develops.