Sen. Tonya Anderson Appointed to Serve on Senate Study Committee on Sickle Cell Anemia

ATLANTA (July 6, 2021) | Last week, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced his selection of appointments to five Senate Study Committees. Among the list of members, Sen. Tonya Anderson (D – Lithonia) was chosen to serve on the Senate Study Committee on Sickle Cell Anemia, which was created pursuant to Senate Resolution 151.

“Since Sickle Cell Anemia is not a common known condition like heart disease or diabetes, it isn’t something that is thoroughly taught or studied,” said Senator Anderson. “Because of this, there are not too many providers that have the expertise on how to treat people with this disease. Unfortunately, Georgia is ranked in the top three states for the highest rates of Sickle Cell. This disease disproportionately affects people of color and those living in underserved communities. I am looking forward to serving alongside my fellow committee members to discover better methods for prevention and treatment.”

The following members were appointed to serve alongside Sen. Anderson:

• Sen. Ed Harbison – Chairman (D – Columbus)

• Sen. Gloria Butler (D – Stone Mountain)

• Sen. Kim Jackson (D – Stone Mountain)

• Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta)