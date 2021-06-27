Winners from 2021 BET Awards Include Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion, and Andra Day

BET Awards fan, Sunday were too lit and for good reason, the celebrities and stars of today won big and we’re here for it.

The annual event was hosted by none other than actress extraordinaire Taraji P. Henson on Sunday, June 27, ESSENCE reported.

Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Queen Latifah was honored with a look back at some of the multitalented entertainer’s most memorable moments as a nominee, performer, host and more.

Jazmine Sullivan won Album of the Year for Heaux Tales after giving a good good onstage performance with “On It” collaborator Ari Lennox, the article said.

Megan Thee Stallion came to shine, too, and won with three awards like Viewers’ Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” while H.E.R. was awarded with Best R&B/Pop Artist by R&B peer Chloe X Halle’s Chloe Bailey, the article added.

The ‘United States vs. Billie Holliday’ actress Andra Day was also awarded Best Actress by host Taraji P. Henson with the very first award of the evening.

The amazing list of winners can be found here:

Album of the year

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER Best female R&B / pop artist H.E.R. *WINNER Best male R&B / pop artist Chris Brown *WINNER Best female hip hop artist Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER Best male hip hop artist Lil Baby *WINNER Best new artist Giveon *WINNER Best collaboration Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER Best group Silk Sonic *WINNER Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” *WINNER BET HER award SZA — “Good Days” *WINNER Viewer’s choice award Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER Video of the year Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER Video director of the year Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *WINNER Best international act Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER Best movie “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER Best actress Andra Day *WINNER Best actor Chadwick Boseman *WINNER Youngstars award Marsai Martin *WINNER Sportswoman of the year award Naomi Osaka *WINNER Sportsman of the year award Lebron James *WINNER

Atlanta Daily World contributed to this article.