Winners from 2021 BET Awards Include Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion, and Andra Day

  • Sherri Kolade

BET Awards fan, Sunday were too lit and for good reason, the celebrities and stars of today won big and we’re here for it.

The annual event was hosted by none other than actress extraordinaire Taraji P. Henson on Sunday, June 27, ESSENCE reported.

Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Queen Latifah was honored with a look back at some of the multitalented entertainer’s most memorable moments as a nominee, performer, host and more.

Jazmine Sullivan won Album of the Year for Heaux Tales after giving a good good onstage performance with “On It” collaborator Ari Lennox, the article said.

Megan Thee Stallion came to shine, too, and won with three awards like Viewers’ Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” while H.E.R. was awarded with Best R&B/Pop Artist by R&B peer Chloe X Halle’s Chloe Bailey, the article added.

The ‘United States vs. Billie Holliday’ actress Andra Day was also awarded Best Actress by host Taraji P. Henson with the very first award of the evening.

The amazing list of winners can be found here:

Album of the year
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Best female R&B / pop artist
H.E.R. *WINNER
Best male R&B / pop artist
Chris Brown *WINNER
Best female hip hop artist
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Best male hip hop artist
Lil Baby *WINNER
Best new artist
Giveon *WINNER
Best collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER
Best group
Silk Sonic *WINNER
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” *WINNER
BET HER award
SZA — “Good Days” *WINNER
Viewer’s choice award
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER
Video of the year
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER
Video director of the year
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *WINNER
Best international act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Best movie
“Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER
Best actress
Andra Day *WINNER
Best actor
Chadwick Boseman *WINNER
Youngstars award
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Sportswoman of the year award
Naomi Osaka *WINNER
Sportsman of the year award
Lebron James *WINNER

For a full list of winners read the full story here.

Atlanta Daily World contributed to this article.

