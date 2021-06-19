T.I., Roland Martin, Sen. Cory Booker, And More Join The Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Festival

Two-day virtual and in-person festival brings together influential voices in business, media, politics, and entertainment to celebrate Black liberation, history, and culture

Today The Juneteenth Foundation kicks off its inaugural 2021 Freedom Festival in honor of the oldest celebration commemorating the effective end of slavery in the United States. The festival is a two-day event celebrating the resilience, culture, and history of Black Americans and will start with virtual panel discussions featuring CEOs and executives from leading brands such as Ashley Stewart, DoorDash, General Motors, and Lyft, who will discuss what their companies have been doing to advance racial equity and to support the Black community within their workforce and societally.

A reception will be held this evening at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. with a keynote from renowned journalist and media commentator Roland Martin. The night will bring together members of Congress, celebrities, business and community leaders, as well as next generation Black scholars to enjoy a special celebratory program. At the reception, five HBCU students will be awarded with a $10,000 scholarship each to support their academic journeys. The event will also feature live music, food, entertainment, and words from champions for the African American community, including Dr. Wes Bellamy from Our Black Party, Rashaad Lambert of For(bes) The Culture, and Vanessa Griddine from the Congressional Black Caucus, among others.

Today, June 19th, the festival will continue with the Freedom Virtual Career Day. The day will consist of two components: 1) a career panel focused on the cultural challenges Black professionals face in Corporate America and best practices that can be shared to address them; and 2) breakout sessions with industry leaders and experts who will share additional information, resources, and opportunities tailored to diverse talent. In the evening, the festival will conclude with the Juneteenth Freedom Concert, headlined by rap legend T.I. and rising young rapper Domani with special appearances from BLKBOK, singer-songwriter Shevonne Phillidor, and hip-hop artist Chill Moody. The concert will be aired on ABC and streamed on Veeps.

To learn more and RSVP for any of festival activities, please visit: https://thejuneteenthfoundation.com/freedomfest/