Atlanta City Council Agenda for Monday, June 21

On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, June 21

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s meeting to anticipate and appropriate funds awarded to the City from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal relief package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0175). The American Rescue Plan is one of the largest economic rescue packages in the nation’s history, which included providing $1.9 trillion in relief for state and local governments and hard-hit industries and communities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta City Council will also consider legislation to authorize a two-year contract with a one-year renewal option in an amount not to exceed approximately $5.4 million for DeKalb Avenue safety improvements, including resurfacing, replacing damaged sidewalks, and installing new signage (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3556).

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to transfer $1 million from the City’s Fiscal Year 2021 General Fund to the Capital Finance Fund to fund street light installation and improvements to increase the City’s streetlight footprint with a focus on areas with high rates of traffic crashes and crime (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0371).

• An ordinance authorizing an encroachment agreement with the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame to grant the right to install the Walk of Fame in the public right-of-way along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0372).

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order to allow permitted outdoor gatherings of up to 19,999 people if the gatherings occur in compliance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements set forth in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0370).

• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances to repeal a provision that places a limit on the total number of bus shelters in the right-of-way (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0364).

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order for the chief financial officer to allocate up to $3.5 million to contribute to funding efforts of the nonprofit and philanthropic communities to provide individual shelter options with supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and allocate up to $500,000 for the City’s Vaccine Equity Campaign to provide increased vaccination awareness and access (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0368).

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the full Council meeting June 21.

The June 21 the Atlanta City Council meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the Atlanta City Council meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.