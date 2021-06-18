Clark Atlanta and Spelman Get $5M from Google

Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College Each Receive $5 Million Google Grants Designed to Help Create Pathways and Opportunities for Black Students in the STEM Industry

Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College today announced they are among 10 institutions in the country to each receive a $5 million grant from Google, designed to help create pathways and opportunities for increased diverse representation in the STEM industry. The one-time unrestricted financial grant will provide both institutions with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development.

This investment builds on Google’s Pathways to Tech initiative, which was announced earlier this year and is designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Clark Atlanta University students. We are grateful to Google for their support in creating opportunities to prepare our students for the future through pathways in STEM disciplines at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Today our world and technology is quickly evolving and our talented students have proven themselves to be innovators and qualified to be included in the pipeline of next generation tech leaders”

– George T. French Jr., Ph.D., President, Clark Atlanta University.

“Spelman students are immersed in technology across their curricular experiences, as well as in their everyday lives. As leaders, entrepreneurs, practitioners, and creators, they are at the forefront of innovation, which is critical to their success in every industry. Google’s generous gift to create pathways in STEM for HBCU students will propel them into roles and opportunities that prepare them to be 21st century change agents. Having hosted Googlers from the Google-in-Residence program, and having seen the outcomes of our students who have interned at Google and alumnae who are now employed by Google, we are grateful for their comprehensive approach to building equity in computing education.”

– Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., President, Spelman College

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant. These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries. This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

– Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer, Google

In 2020, Google launched the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which brings Grow with Google digital skills training into the career centers of HBCUs. The program recently expanded to 20 HBCUs and aims to help 20,000 students learn digital skills by the end of the current school year.

“Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College are two of the most important institutions in the Fifth Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams. “This donation from Google recognizes both schools’ proud legacy of Black excellence and will bring much needed diversity–and HBCU leadership to the STEM industry.”

“The grants for Spelman and Clark Atlanta demonstrate Google’s larger commitment to diversify a pipeline of tech talent equipped and ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow, today,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to Google for increasing representation of our workforce and expanding opportunities for HBCU students and graduates in the tech industry.”