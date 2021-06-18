Annalise Lockhart’s ‘Inheritance’ focuses on a Black family who are haunted by white spirits [trailer]

Annalise Lockhart’s live-action short film Inheritance focuses on a Black family who are haunted by white ghosts in rural America. This powerful film which has elements of science fiction screened at the Oscar-qualifying Atlanta Film Festival, RiverRun International Film Festival and will be screening at Palm Springs International ShortFest, another Oscar qualifier, this month.

A Black family in rural Vermont attempts to live a life of solitude and cope with the ghosts living on their property.

Click here to view the trailer:

Director Annalise Lockhart is a writer/director whose work is influenced by her Afro-Futurist beliefs and the genre’s power for change. She has worked extensively as a 1st Assistant Director on projects such as Random Acts of Flyness (HBO), The Assistant starring Julia Garner, The Fits and Chained For Life. Inheritance is her first short film as both writer and director.

Producer Zachary Shedd is a founding producer and partner of Flies Collective, a Brooklyn based production company. Zachary has produced and executive produced eight feature films including Hide Your Smiling Faces, which premiered in competition at the Berlin and Tribeca Film Festivals and We’re All Going To The Worlds Fair, which premiered at Sundance in 2021. Shedd has produced and directed commercial work for Google, The New York City Ballet and The Atlantic, among others.

Cinematographer Charlotte Hornsby’s work has garnered attention at festivals such as SXSW, BFI London Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival where both the short Lucia Before and After with director Anu Valia and the short Hair Wolf with director Mariama Diallo won The Short Film Jury Award for U.S. Fiction in 2017 and 2018. Charlotte’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, HBO, and Indiewire. This winter, Charlotte completed photography on MASTER, an Amazon Studios occult drama starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray.

Inheritance will be screening at Palm Springs International ShortFest from June 22nd – June 28th.