A Father’s Justice – Moving Past The Pain – Moderated by Steve Harvey

Trayvon Martin (17), Michael Brown Jr. (18) and Daunte Wright (20), three young men whose deaths shook the world and re-ignited the focus on racial injustice in America.

Join us on June 19 as we hear from the fathers of these young men as they talk about the pain of losing their sons to injustice and how they have turned their pain into passion, purpose, and a promise to fight for change for future generations.

When: Saturday, June 19th

Time: 12PM EST

Location: All Virtual: Link will be emailed after you RSVP

Registration is now open, to register as an individual or as a group please visit:

https://aka.ms/RSVP-FATHERSDAYMANCODE