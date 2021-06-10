Atlanta’s Mayoral and Council Candidates Take Center Stage

CBA Candidate Forum Poses Key Questions to Atlanta’s Mayoral, Council Candidates

Forum presents first opportunity for citizens to hear from the group

that wants to lead Atlanta

ATLANTA (June 8, 2021) – Candidates vying to be the next Mayor of Atlanta, City Council President, and City Council members today took the stage for the 2021 political season’s inaugural candidate forum.

Hosted by Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA), a business coalition that includes Atlanta’s top business and civic organizations, candidates addressed critical issues in CBA’s policy platform: Public Safety, Economic Development and Recovery, Affordable Housing, Transportation, City Leadership, and Sustainability.

“Today served as a great way to educate candidates and voters on the issues that are most important to the business and civic community,” said Kyle Waide, 2021 CBA Co-Chair and President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This forum was just the first step in that process.”

The day-long forum featured candidates for Mayor, City Council President, and At-Large and District council members. Key candidates that attended included Mayoral candidates Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Sharon Gay, Walter Reeves and Felicia Moore; plus Council President candidates Natalyn Archibong, Courtney English, Mike Russell, and Doug Shipman.

The forum was the first opportunity for citizens to hear collectively from those who will be on the Nov. 2, 2021, ballot for Atlanta’s leadership positions.

“Atlanta’s business and civic community wants to know where candidates stand on issues critical to our future,” said Denise Quarles, 2021 CBA Co-Chair and Chief City Executive at Siemens. “We’ll continue to inform voters throughout the CBA process. It is our mission to empower and inspire Atlanta voters as they consider their choices at the ballot box.”