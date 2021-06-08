Google Arts & Culture Celebrates Atlanta for the First Time on Its Global Platform

Google Arts & Culture partners with 30 local institutions to bring a digital celebration of Atlanta music, arts, history, food and more to the world

ATLANTA (June 8, 2021) – Today Google announced its partnership with 30 world-class Atlanta institutions to bring the city’s culture –past and present –online on its Google Arts & Culture platform and app at g.co/exploreatlanta.

For the first time, everyone everywhere can engage with these organizations across the city in one digital location and discover its unique culture–from iconic images from the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, to the history of hip-hop with Georgia Tech, and fine art at the High Museum. As travel and tourism opens, Google Arts & Culture hopes Atlantans will be reminded just how much their city has to offer, and that visitors will be encouraged to discover the city for themselves.

“Atlanta has always pushed our nation forward. From social justice and civil rights to culture, creativity and entrepreneurship, this city is on the forefront of progress, and change,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “It’s important to forge partnerships with companies, like Google, who are invested in our success as much as their own, because those collaborations make valuable resources and opportunities available to every Atlantan.”

Atlanta is the first city in the American deep south and fourth in the U.S. to be featured in Google Arts & Culture’s global initiative to capture and share the unique culture of cities. Along with Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Charlotte, Atlanta joins European cultural hubs on the platform including Milan and Naples, Italy, Lyon, France, and Hamburg, Germany.

“We are thrilled to showcase Atlanta’s rich culture and historic art scene for everyone to explore and enjoy online at Google Arts & Culture,” said Hetal Joshi Gordon, Director, Global Client Lead and Site Lead for Google’s Atlanta Office. “From the city’s historic museums to global cuisine and innovative spirit, Atlanta is unique and joyful. We want to give a special thanks to our 30 local partners, without their support the world would not be able to experience this vibrant and charming city.”

The new Atlanta page brings more than 130+ stories, 4,800+ artworks and artifacts, and 30 partners spotlighting the city’s murals and neighborhoods, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, rap music and classical orchestra, local figures who made national history, fine arts, food, and more. Through Google’s immersive, 360 Street View tours, everyone can virtually explore local institutions including the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, the Atlanta History Center, and the Hammonds House Museum, where they’ll find everything from high-resolution closeups of the Cyclorama to a painting of the Civil War that’s bigger than a football field.

“We are thrilled to see Atlanta’s cultural and arts community showcased on Google’s platform for global audiences,” said Andrew Wilson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Atlanta is the cultural capital of the Southeast and its creative class is front and center – showcasing museums, performance venues, artists and our storied history as the birthplace of the civil rights movement which continues to inspire the world.”

The 30 partners have brought together their stories and expertise to share the city’s cultural DNA, including:

Explore some of the civil rights movement’s most compelling photography with the High Museum

Meet the globally diverse restaurant community of Buford Highway with oral histories from Southern Foodways Alliance

Listen to hip hop experts from Bottom of the Map podcast dissect the “grind and hustle of Atlanta’s hip hop”

Go on a tour through the city’s neighborhoods with WABE

Learn about Georgians who fought for minority rights, like Jewish pilot Evelyn Greenblatt Howren with the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum

Meet key players in the city’s thriving startup scene, thanks to Goodie Nation founder Joey Womack

Hear what celebrities like Kandi Burress, Fahamu Pecou, and Big Boi love about Atlanta

And much more….

Now, anyone, anywhere can experience Atlanta by downloading Google Arts & Culture’s Android or iOS app or by visiting Google Arts & Culture.

Partners include:

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Discover Atlanta, Atlanta Jazz Festival, ChooseATL, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, High Museum of Art, WABE 90.1 FM, Southern Foodways Alliance, Atlanta History Center, Trap Music Museum, Atlanta Contemporary, SCAD FASH, Georgia Public Broadcasting, Hammonds House Museum, Living Walls, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum, William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Museum of Design Atlanta , Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Alliance Theatre, Bottom of the Map Podcast, Clark Atlanta University, HipHop2020 Innovation Archive at Georgia Tech, Atlanta Preservation Center, The King Center, Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University, MINT ATL, Delta Flight Museum, US National Archives