DeKalb County Announces Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccinations and Food Distribution

Partnership with DeKalb Board of Health, DeKalb NAACP targets populations with low vaccination rates

DECATUR, Ga.— DeKalb residents will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one 20-pound box of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables, one dozen eggs and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters without exiting their vehicles on, Saturday, June 5.

Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older. If available, an insurance card and identification should be presented. There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.

“Getting potentially lifesaving vaccine into the arms of DeKalb residents is our top priority,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We must create and implement innovative community-based strategies that will increase vaccination rates among underserved populations.”

“We can stop COVID-19 together,” said Interim District Health Director Sandra J. Valenciano, M.D., M.P.H. “By getting vaccinated, we are protecting those we love and keeping our communities healthy. Do your part and get your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

DeKalb County NAACP branch President Teresa Hardy added, “African-Americans, people of color and low-income populations have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to collaborate with DeKalb County in its efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy and food insecurity.”

At 10 a.m. 3,700 COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vaccinations and food distribution will take place at four drive-thru locations:

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, GA 30340

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick, DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb NAACP, DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp., New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables and protein to more than 35,000 DeKalb County families.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.