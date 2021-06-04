Black Aids Institute Announces ‘Heroes In The Struggle’ Gala on June 5

BLACK AIDS INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL

“HEROES IN THE STRUGGLE” GALA

ON 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF AIDS, JUNE 5th

Event to Honor Steven Canals, Producer and Co-Creator of POSE,

Carmarion Anderson-Harvey, Alabama State Director for the

Human Rights Campaign and George M. Johnson,

Author of ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’

Celebrities and Speakers From the HIV Community Include

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Billy Porter, Congresswoman Maxine Waters,

Vanessa Williams, Lee Daniels and More

Black AIDS Institute (BAI), the nation’s only Black HIV organization focused on ending HIV in Black America, will host their annual fundraiser, Heroes In The Struggle, on June 5th. The event will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the discovery of AIDS and amplify how Black Americans continue to be worst-affected by the epidemic. The anniversary is a milestone to honor Black lives lost to and those living with HIV, as well as highlight how systemic racism prevents Black people from benefiting from lifesaving HIV science. Held virtually and themed “Celebrating Black Resilience,” the event honors outstanding individuals whose contributions amplify HIV as a racial justice issue and create visibility for Black and queer people most impacted.

This year’s Heroes In The Struggle honorees are: Steven Canals, producer and co-creator of FX’s iconic show, POSE; Carmarion Anderson-Harvey, Alabama State Director for the Human Rights Campaign and Co-Chair of BAI’s Black Treatment Advocates Network’s Alabama chapter, and George M. Johnson – author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” Celebrities and speakers from the HIV community include: Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Vanessa Williams, Lee Daniels, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Debbie Allen, Gina Brown, Lydia Chatmon, Representative Laura Hall, Reverend Rob Newells and Harold Phillips.

Heroes In The Struggle will be streamed on June 5th at 6:00 PM Eastern Time. Details and registration links to view the gala can be found here.

“For 22 years, the Black AIDS Institute has led a uniquely and unapologetically Black fight to end HIV by centering Black people, organizations, and leaders. Heroes In The Struggle is an example of that Black Excellence, that when elevated, will lead us to the end of the epidemic. I’m grateful to our sponsors and individual donors, who believe in us enough to support our daily programming as well as this annual celebration,” says Raniyah Copeland, President and CEO, Black AIDS Institute.

ABOUT BLACK AIDS INSTITUTE

Founded in 1999, Black AIDS Institute (BAI) is the only uniquely and unapologetically Black think and do tank in America. Our mission is to stop the AIDS epidemic in Black communities by engaging and mobilizing Black institutions and individuals to confront HIV. Black Empowerment is our central theme and we are led by people who represent the issues we serve. We source our capacity building, mobilization, and advocacy efforts from Black leaders and communities across the country, and provide culturally respectful, high-quality, HIV prevention and care services for Black people in Los Angeles. Learn more at https://blackaids.org