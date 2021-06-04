Atlanta Advances to Phase 3 of Reopening as COVID Numbers Drop

As COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Decline, Atlanta Advances to Phase 3 of Reopening, Resumes Class C Events

ATLANTA — As of May 26, 2021, the City of Atlanta has officially advanced to Phase 3 of its reopening plan. In this phase, the City is now accepting Class C event applications (10,000-19,999 people).

As COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, the City is preparing for Phases 4 and 5, when City facilities will reopen to City employees and to members of the public. Non-mission critical City employees may resume in-person operations once the City meets Phase 4 milestones, but no sooner than June 7. There is not currently sufficient data to make a clear projection for Phase 5 timing or when visitors will be permitted in City facilities — for the time being, City Hall is still closed to the public.

While COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required to enter City facilities, staff and visitors are highly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them. In addition, new safety and sanitation measures will be in place, including but not limited to:

Masks will be required in City facilities for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Employees and members of the public entering City buildings will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure

Temperature screening devices have been installed at public entrances

Implementation of rigorous cleaning protocols for the security bins at the security checkpoint entrances

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout City facilities

Increased cleaning frequency at City facilities

New janitorial cleaning and disinfecting system installed, including foggers that sanitize the entire space

Discontinued use of water fountains

Enhanced air systems to improve airflow and ventilation

Touchless soap dispensers in restrooms

Frontline staff have continued to work onsite and in-person throughout the entire pandemic to ensure that essential City services could continue uninterrupted.