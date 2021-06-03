Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years

With just weeks to go before the official sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, prosecutors are requesting a 30-year prison sentence for the former officer according to a sentencing memo filed Wednesday.
But Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson has requested a new trial, probation and time served or a lesser sentence for the disgraced former police officer. Court documents filed in Hennepin County Wednesday show Chauvin’s defense has asked for a new trial, change of venue and a Schwartz hearing to ensure “he receives a fair trial by an impartial jury.”
Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.
Floyd was killed one year ago on May 25, when Chauvin callously killed him by kneeling on his neck with his knee for nine minutes and 29 seconds.