WorkSource Fulton Offices Reopen To Job Seekers

Resources will be available at both North and South career centers

To help job seekers find the best employment opportunities, the Workforce Development offices of WorkSource Fulton have re-opened to in-person services by appointment. Fulton County residents seeking employment opportunities or in need of assistance applying for in-demand jobs can access the agency’s Comprehensive Center Resource Rooms; equipped with computer access to support job search activities. In-person services had been shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The career centers are located at:

North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road, Suite 203

Sandy Springs, Georgia 30350

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road, Suite 204

College Park, Georgia 30349

Out of an abundance of caution, WorkSource Fulton is adhering to all County safety protocols including social distancing markers and facial covering while inside the offices.

Job seekers should call 404-613-6800 if they need to schedule an appointment time and day. Visitors can also email to schedule an appointment by contacting WorkSource Fulton at worksourcefulton@equusworks.com or by scheduling appointments online at http://bit.ly/WorkSourceFultonAppointment . Job seekers can also arrange for document drop-off or pick-up at either location.

More information about WorkSource Fulton programs can be found at ATLworks.org.

