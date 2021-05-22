Fulton County Youth Commission Now Accepting Applications

Program seeks to get young people involved in government and policy

Fulton County wants young people in search of leadership roles to apply to serve as Youth Commissioners. The Fulton County Department of Community Development is seeking high school students between 9th and 11th grades to participate in the program for the 2021-22 academic year.

.The Fulton County Youth Commission gets tomorrow’s leaders involved today by having its members address the many issues presently facing youth through government mandates, policies and legislation. Youth Commissioners become familiar with how local government resolves youth issues. They suggest solutions for issues facing youth, but most importantly, they help facilitate change.

Youth Commissioners who are accepted into the program will be expected to carry out the following responsibilities:

Impact policies and legislation

Interact with politicians on the local and state level

Speak out on behalf of ALL Fulton County youth

Help local government better understand the issues facing youth

Plan community events and participate in volunteer projects

For consideration, students must meet the following criteria:

Must be a resident of Fulton County

Must attend a school within Fulton County (Fulton County Public Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, Private or Charter institution)

Must be in the 9th -11th grade during the 2021-2022 academic year

Must submit a completed application and a two-page essay

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021. For more information and to obtain an application, contact Reginald Crossley at (404) 612-7386, email Reginald.Crossley@fultoncountyga.gov, or visit the Fulton County website at https://fultoncountyga.gov/services/youth/youth-commission/youth-commission-application.

Citizens in need of reasonable accommodations due to a disability including communications in an alternative format should contact the Disability Liaison in the Aging and Youth Services Department at (404) 613-7944 within five days of the event. To obtain Georgia Relay Access, citizens should dial 711.