Fulton County Seeks Non-Profit Partner to Lead Phase II of its Homeless Coordinated Entry Work

The Fulton County Department of Community Development, Homeless Division

(DCD) and Fulton County GA 502 Continuum of Care (CoC) is seeking partnership with a nonprofit that will serve as the lead agency of Phase II of its county-wide homeless Coordinated Entry (CE) program.

The lead agency will work with Fulton County and the CoC to enhance the operations of the County’s CE work to include the sustainment and expansion of community collaborations with affordable housing providers, municipalities, and nonprofits.

“We are excited about Phase II and are looking forward to increasing the County’s ability to provide collective services that are needed to prevent individuals from entering homelessness, move them out of homelessness, and most importantly, prevent them from returning to homelessness,” said Fulton County Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Health & Human Services Dr. Pamela Roshell.

The CE effort is in response to coordination of a crisis response system’s resources that allows users to make informed decisions regarding housing and service interventions that will aid in swiftly ending their homelessness. With this in mind, the Department of Community Development will select one agency to lead Phase II of its countywide CE work.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, 2021 completed applications may be submitted through the Fulton County website application link at https://fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/community-development/homeless-services or

https://fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/community-development/homeless-services/continuum-of-care.

Applicants may complete applications until June 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

For additional technical support, DCD will host a Technical Assistance zoom session on May 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm.

Meeting ID: 948 5022 0271

Passcode: 739590

Registration Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlcumqrDsoHdVFCuH5duLYZPWLNl9GXdvT

For more information, please contact us via email at HomelessInfo@fultoncountyga.gov.