THE FUNDRAISER

by Geoffrey Jones

Stale air and mendacity linger

In this room… As a cocktail book

Remains undisturbed on a gilded

Coffee table where it was placed

By the hostess for maximum

Effect… Glamour photos of movie

Stars ooze out from the pages of

The book with mega-watt smiles…

Staged smiles revealed by a

Thousand lucky clicks of the

Camera…

Beautiful faces one and all… Each

Extolling the virtues and vices of

Vanity… And a wistful yearning to

Live forever… But impermanence

Lurks… “Look at me”… “Look at me”…

“I’m pretty”, the photographs scream…

And the politicians and the pundits

In this unholy place pose as though

They were movie stars as well…

An ash tray filled with dead

Cigarettes pays homage to a

Beautiful young woman with a

Very bad habit… An empty wine

Glass perspires red with the last

Few drops of cabernet that have

Not yet evaporated into the air…

Empty echoes of emotions are

Mimed… Bouncing off the walls in

Fake expressions of charity and

Good faith like so many weightless

Thoughts released into the ether…

Yes… The effects of weightlessness

On weightlessness… This is the

Fragmented duplicity of the

Fundraiser… Campaign contributions

And bullshit abound…

High-minded entreaties without

Meaningful intention are exchanged

Between like-minded people with

Empty words… Words that don’t

Explain themselves… Words which

Fail to inspire anyone who isn’t

Already in the fold…

An honest exchange of ideas…

C’mon… Really… Get me the

Hell outta’ here… Someone’s

Fondling my billfold…

Large checks are written with

Illustrious flair that assert nothing

More than a donor’s capacity to write

One… And in this way, the supporters

Are no more sincere than the glamour

Photos that bleed out from the pages

Of the cocktail book… With nothing to

Be taken at face value… Just slogans

On campaign buttons… Without

Discernible worth…

A minor debate breaks out among

Friends over nothing at all… Neither

Wants to spoil the party… But these

Tepid scrapes make for good theatre…

Posturing for posterity’s sake… Uh

Oh… Facts and figures start to fly…

Yes, be aware of facts… But always

Beware of statistics… They lie…

Undaunted, the friends exchange

Drivel and then shake hands as

Though the world’s great issues have

Been resolved between them… In

Rented tuxedos the friends part

Ways for other regions of the room…

To retrieve blue-haired ladies in

Evening gowns sipping champagne

From crystal flutes…