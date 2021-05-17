By Geoffrey Jones

It never snows in Montrose… Except

Today it did… The Rothko Chapel and the

Menil look odd when covered in white…

The magnolias have been duped… And

The azaleas too… The peek out timidly

From under the minor dusting… It isn’t

Spring quite yet… Flurries, like scattered

Thoughts, are deceitful and confusing…

It’s hard to make sense of it all…

I hate the cold… It’s why I left Jersey…

A gray-haired woman in a Prada cap slips

On some ice as she leaves the Rothko and

Grabs my shoulder to break the fall…

“I’m terribly sorry”, she says.

I walk away with a dismissive wave of the

hand.

“Don’t you turn your back on me”, she

barks. “I’m a real person you know.”

“I can see that”, I reply. “I accept your

apology if that’s what you want.”

“Alright then,” she says triumphantly

while pumping her fist in the air.

I escape her stare gladly…

I remind myself to avoid the Rothko

At all costs… Strange people hang out

There… A minute or two in the chapel

Can lead a person to dark thoughts and

Dire impulses…

No one is at work today… It’s funny how

An inch and a half of snow and a few

Patches of ice can thrust this city of eight

Million people into turmoil… How ironic

That most of them fled here from the

North… In order to escape the snow…

I brave the cold and head for the French

Press for warmth and a cup of coffee… It’s

Mid-morning and this is where I start my

Day…

There’s a man sitting at a four-top sipping

A cup while staring into space… There’s a

Distant look in his eye as if he’s seeing into

The future… Or reliving the past… It’s clear

To me that he’s not of this moment… I

Wonder what he’s thinking… He runs his

Hands absently-mindedly through a silver

Mane of wavy hair… A turtleneck barely

Hides his unshaven chin… He reminds me

Of my father… My father was a pretty smart

Cookie… He’s gone now… But I think about

Him often… And time and time again…

I take up residence in my favorite booth…

I like sitting with my back to the wall…

The latest edition of Le Monde is neatly

Folded on the table… It does me no good…

I don’t speak French… A mini-drama is

Being played out between a waitress

Named Lucille and the man with the

Turtleneck sweater… The man points to

His cup impatiently without saying a word…

Without respect or regard…

You can tell Lucille is pissed as she brings

The man a refill… She heads for my booth

With an attitude… All sarcasm and snark…

I mind my manners… Lucille is not to be

Trifled with… I made that mistake once…

But never again… I order a croissant and a

Cup of coffee… She turns tail and heads for

The kitchen…

I glance at the clock on the tapestried

Wall… It’s some garish looking antique…

All porcelain and gold… The clock chimes

The three-quarter hour… It’s a funny thing

About time… You can dress it up… But it

Can’t be redeemed, recovered, or relived…

You can’t stop it… You can’t buy it… All

You can do is use it… Wisely or not…

And I can’t believe what we have become…

Wasted time and all…

Conspiracy theories are everywhere… But

They seldom stick… Everyone knows that

Lennon killed Elvis… Or that leap years

And vaccines… And voting machines… Are

Part of a communist plot… C’mon… Really…

But who the hell knows for sure in this

Day and age… Where people buy into

Anything in desperate search for something

That looks and smells like the truth… Where

Compromise is mistaken for weakness…

And nothing good ever happens at all…

And I’ve smoked enough dope and drunk

Myself into oblivion over the years… And

I lost my love of baseball on the day I lost

My virginity to a girl from Lodi… And

Everyone knows that virginity and baseball

Are one in the same… All innocence and

Such… And now I’m old… And I’ve come

To love baseball again…

And I may have missed some things along

The way… But I have no regrets… Fare thee

Well to close calls and yesteryear… At the

Moment I’ll be thankful for a cup of coffee

And a croissant… If Lucille ever returns from

The kitchen…

I watch people come and go in the cold

Through a bay window that overlooks a

Chinese garden that struggles to survive in

The ice and snow… And there are people

And places I remember…

And there are the friends you have hung

Onto for decades… And the friends you

Have had to let go… But it’s all part of the

Journey… As we are left to solve for a more

Refined way of dealing with people who

Have nowhere else to be… But remember

Hungry people will not behave well… As

Politicians slither around in dark crevices

To avoid the light of day…

Where the hell is Lucille…

Once I had dreams… Like dining with

Audrey Hepburn… I married her double

Instead… This man’s grasp was equal to

His reach… You have to aspire to do

Great things…

And then we all move on to the next

Dimension… And sooner or later ambition

Dies along the way… But it won’t be for

Lack of trying if you’re living right… But

You have to decide if you’re part of an

Orchestra or a teen in a garage band…

There’s nothing wrong with either… But

You have to stand up and declare…

And then there are the bitter ones who

Blame everyone but themselves for their

Own mistakes and misfortune… Like

Thomas, they doubt…

They bitch and moan…

“If God exists, he hasn’t helped me lately…”

They demand an answer…

“And if he doesn’t exist, does anything matter

anymore…”

God is not amused…

The man with the turtleneck rises up from

The four top and slides his chair beneath the

Table like a proper gentleman… He leaves

A handful of loose change for a tip…

Lucille will not be pleased…

He slips on the way out the door… Karma… It

Seems fair to me… You reap what you sow…

He struggles to get back on his feet and then

Brushes himself off while sheepishly scanning

The room for witnesses… No one seems to

Have noticed… Or no one seems to care… He

Makes a clean getaway and disappears onto

The boulevard…

I’m in no rush to leave… It’s cold outside and I’m

Hungry… The French Press is warm and I belong

Here… The clock strikes the top of the hour… I’m

Getting restless but there’s nowhere I need to

Be… People rushing everywhere… Always off

To somewhere… It’s tragic what they miss…

And to be where you are at this moment in time

Should be all that you ever need…

Lucille returns…

I sip my coffee…

As the last snowflake falls on Montrose…