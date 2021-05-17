Morris Brown to offer eSports and STEAM Careers

Pharaoh’s Conclave and DoorDash Break Digital Barriers at Morris Brown College to Engage Minority Youth in eSports and STEAM Careers.

DoorDash teams up with Atlanta-based eSports company Pharaoh’s Conclave to design a mobile game about the food industry. The competition is focused on improving the food industry through delivery, sustainability, and nutrition. In addition, Pharaoh’s Conclave (PCX) recently established the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation to address the lack of diversity in eSports and technology.

This competition is an opportunity for the mobile designers to win a share of $35,000.00 in scholarships and prizes. There are competitive divisions for age groups in Kindergarten through college. Winners at the collegiate level also receive an internship opportunity with DoorDash and

will have their mobile games featured on the DoorDash app.

“At DoorDash, our goal is to empower local communities. This Game Design Challenge empowers young people from Kindergarten through college to explore e-sports in a way that can have a lasting impact on their respective communities. We are delighted to be a part of it,” said

DoorDash representative Imani Grant.

“The eSports and tech space is a vast area with tremendous reach. The more that we can expose Black and Brown youth to the opportunities in this industry, the more we can become the agents of change that we desire to be in our communities. We’re creating opportunities for the next

generation,” said Erich Thomas, Co-founder of Pharaoh’s Conclave.

Erich Thomas and his wife, Jakita O. Thomas, Ph.D., founded Pharaoh’s Conclave (PCX) in 2017. The founders have worked with students in all age groups to create videogames aimed at ending sex trafficking and other initiatives to improve our world. Through PCX, the Thomases have

exposed over 10,000 children across the country to eSports.

Earlier this year, PCX completed its “Cradle to Career” model with the opening of the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown College, the alma mater of Erich Thomas’s father. The focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will

help to address the lack of diversity in eSports and technology.

Dr. Kevin James, Morris Brown’s President says, “Atlanta is one of the top cities in the country for gamers, therefore we felt that adding the Esports degree program to our degree options while we were already updating our existing academic programs for our accreditation candidacy made

sense. Working with Pharaoh’s Conclave has been a joy. We look forward to assisting in educating and diversifying the Esports pipeline through our programs.

To register to compete in the DoorDash Challenge, sign up at https://www.pcxnow.com/about-pcx/doordash-game-design-challenge. For more information on Pharaoh’s Conclave, visit pcxnow.com or email info@pharaohsconclave.com.