Mayor Bottoms’ Names Anti-Violence Council

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners — will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.

The first meeting of the council will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Members of the council include: