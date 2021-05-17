Mayor Bottoms’ Names Anti-Violence Council

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners — will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.
The first meeting of the council will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Members of the council include:
- Sally Yates: Partner, King & Spalding Law Firm; Special Matters & Government Investigations (Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General
- Carol Tomé: Chief Executive Officer, UPS
- Randall Slaughter: (Retired) Fire Chief, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department
- Matthew Wesley Williams: President, The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)
- Dave Wilkinson: President & CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation
- JP Matzigkeit: Atlanta City Councilmember, District 8
- Andrea Boone: Atlanta City Councilmember, District 10
- Courtney Smith: President & LPC, Midtown Neighbors Association
- Dorthey Hurst: Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB); representing NPUs M-R.
- George Turner: Atlanta Hawks, (Retired) Police Chief, Atlanta Police Department
- Michael Langford: Regional Vice President Atlanta Community Involvement Center, WestCare Foundation
- Renata Turner: Presiding Judge, Fulton County Juvenile Court
- Deborah Scott: CEO, Georgia Stand Up