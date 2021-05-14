Atlanta Braves 2021 Art in the Park Poster Series to Honor Hank Aaron

Six-Part Poster Series Will Benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to Promote Diversity in Baseball

The Atlanta Braves this week announced the 2021 Art in the Park poster series, which began in 2019 and celebrates the talents of diverse designers and artists. The 2021 series will feature six limited edition designs to honor Hank Aaron. All proceeds from the sale of the posters will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to further Aaron’s life-long passion to increase diversity in baseball, on and off the field.

The featured artists for the 2021 series include:

• Wayland Moore is an American artist born in 1935. He is a native of Atlanta, GA and a graduate of the Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, FL. He has received international acclaim for his artwork that has captured the excitement of events such as the Winter and Summer Olympics, America’s Cup, U.S. Open, the Masters and countless other sporting events. Wayland was the creative director for the Atlanta Braves during the 70’s and designed the iconic 1974 Braves uniform that Hank Aaron wore when he broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record.

• Robert Generette III is an award-winning illustrator, former art educator and self-proclaimed “vector art monster” hailing from the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Under the pseudonym Rob Zilla III, he uses an iPad Pro with Apple Pencil to create compelling sports illustrations and portraitures for clients ranging from Nike, NBA, MLS, MLB, ESPN, Cycle, XBOX and Adobe. Rob attributes his success to traditional art experiences, layer management and his willingness to try new things.

• Todd Radom is an independent graphic designer specializing in branding for professional sports franchises and events. Todd’s work includes the official logos for Super Bowl XXXVIII and the 2009 NBA All Star Game, as well as the graphic identities for Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. Among the leading designers in the professional sports industry, his quarter century of work with the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball have resulted in some of the most familiar icons of our popular culture. Todd lives in New York City.

• Shaheed Rucker is a Visual artist and Marketing & Advertising professional located in Atlanta, Georgia. His work explores the intersection of memorabilia, advertising & celebrity culture. Rucker specializes in mixed media collage, photography & graphic design with a focus on color theory, typography, and page layout, to create visual compositions.

• Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright is an Atlanta-based illustrator, professor, and curator. Early in his career, he made a name for himself as an illustrator for hip hop magazines and as a designer for streetwear brands. As a visual artist, his depiction of urban life and culture continues to be sought after by brands like Sony, Champs, Microsoft, professional sports teams, Jack Daniels, and more. Dubelyoo can also be found speaking at workshops and panels on the topics of art and entrepreneurship.

• Britt Davis is an Alumna of North Carolina State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Industrial design and still enjoys participating in Alumni Association events. She went on to earn her Master of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design from Savannah College of Art and Design. She has had the opportunity to design for ESPN, Viacom, SB Nation, NASCAR, multiple universities and professional sports teams, and athletes. Britt has been working in professional sports in Atlanta since 2015. In 2020, she co-founded the LCKR ROOM with Kaila “KP” Pettis – a creative content platform and collective of personalities connected through design, culture and sports. As part of their passion for service, their time, talent, and resources are used to fund community-based programs that bring awareness and access to creative careers to uplift the next generation of creative minds.

The limited edition posters will be priced at $44 and available at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park and online at http://www.braves.com/artinthepark. The first design – by Todd Radom – is now on sale, and Rob Generette III’s will become available on June 1. The other four limited edition poster designs will be released throughout the season. 250 of each will be printed and numbered.

Under the banner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the purpose of the Henry Louis Aaron Fund is to drive equity by creating access and opportunities in the areas of sport, business, education and social and racial equality. The Atlanta Braves seeded an initial $1 million when the fund was formed in January 2021, and Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have together committed an additional $1,000,000.