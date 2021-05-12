Atlanta Dream hires Black-woman owned marketing agency

Multicultural Marketing Communications Agency Will Drive Brand Awareness, Player Notoriety and Social Impact with #DoItForTheDream Campaign

Pop’N Creative, an Atlanta-based, Black women-owned multicultural marketing firm focused on digital and social campaigns, content creation and experience design today announced it has been named the agency of record for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream’s 2021 season. Selected by the team’s new ownership group led by Suzanne Abair, the Atlanta Dream’s president; Renee Montgomery, vice president and former point guard; and Larry Gottesdiener, chairman of Northland, an industry-leading national real estate firm, Pop’N Creative will drive the team’s brand awareness, amplify their social impact and enhance player profiles with a new #DoItForTheDream campaign.

“With our strong roots in Atlanta and deep love for the city, we are honored and thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Dream,” said Lori J. Hall, co-founder and head of creative, Pop’N Creative. “The #DoItForTheDream campaign is a powerful, inspirational call-to-action, which encompasses the spirit of the courageous, unapologetic Atlanta Dream. This team inspires people on and off the court. They ‘Do It for the Dream’ every day – the dream of equity, inclusion and positive change.”

After witnessing the players of the Atlanta Dream express their pain and speak their truth during the summer of 2020 after several Black Americans were killed by police, Abair and Gottesdiener were compelled to take a stand to amplify the team’s message of promoting change and fighting for social justice. Inspired by the team’s refusal to “shut up and dribble,” they moved full speed-ahead, along with Montgomery – who elected to sit out the 2020 season in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement – to acquire ownership. As new owners, they are ready to #DoItForTheDream and challenge the systemic barriers – access, investment, infrastructure and representation – inequities that still entrench society today.

Spearheaded by Hall and Jessica D. Lane Alexander, Pop’N co-founders and former entertainment executives who began their careers at TBS in Atlanta, the marketing communications agency will be responsible for creating, implementing and executing a comprehensive and dynamic digital marketing and public relations campaign for 2021. Elevating the team’s current social justice activism and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, Pop’N will partner with the Atlanta Dream to continue to drive the organization and its players to be a strong, collective voice in both the Atlanta community and throughout the United States.

“We are impressed with their team’s creative and strategic thinking and we are confident they will elevate our mission to give back to the community,” said Abair, who is also Northland’s president and chief operating officer. “Our priority is to support, protect and honor the fearless legacy of our elite athletes.”