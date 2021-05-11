H. J. Russell & Company Hires Damian Lee as Director of Operations, Texas

H. J. Russell & Company Firms Up its Texas Presence by Hiring Damian Lee as Director of Operations, Texas

H. J. Russell & Company (Russell) announces the hiring of Damian Lee as their new Director of Operations, Texas, for the construction group. Lee most recently worked as a senior project manager for McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. a St. Louis-based construction firm.

In his new role, Lee will be responsible for the overall growth of Russell’s construction group in Texas and will work out of the H. J. Russell & Company office based in Dallas located at 1910 Pacific Ave., Suite 11100. He will report directly to Atlanta-based Michael Swick, VP of Operations for the construction division at Russell, and will be responsible for directing all business functions of Russell’s Texas construction team, including business development, marketing, pre-construction, estimating, scheduling, field operations and project management.

An industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience, Lee has an array of construction experience across all market sectors, including healthcare, education, research laboratory, and with the Department of Defense throughout Texas.

“Damian’s industry experience, especially in the Texas region, coupled with his operational acumen, helps Russell elevate its presence and increase its footprint in Texas, a state we’ve been building in since 2000,” said Swick. “We appreciate the role Damian will play in serving the construction needs of a state Russell has had a meaningful relationship with and having been a part of the construction teams for such notable projects over the years as the American Airlines Center, New Parkland Hospital and Sky Bridges, Omni Dallas Convention Center, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Terminal Renovation and Improvement Program, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Station at DFW.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help Russell grow business and jobs in Texas, a state I’ve called home for my entire life,” said Lee. “To be a part of an organization with such a rich legacy that also has a mindset of no project is too complex, excites me. I’m also proud to work for an organization that builds more than structures, but takes pride enhancing and building communities too. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of the H. J. Russell & Company family.”

Originally from Tomball, Texas, Lee received his degree in construction management from Sam Houston State University.

Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned construction services and real estate development firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex, high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill, including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the HHRM JV and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture with Clark Construction and Smoot Construction. Today, the company is at number 25 on the BE Top 100 list. Visit hjrussell.com to learn more about the firm.