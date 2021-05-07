Arts and Culture The Frence Press Roz Edward May 7, 2021 THE FRENCH PRESS It never snows in Montrose… Except Today it did… The Rothko Chapel and the Menil look odd when covered in white… The magnolias have been duped… And The azaleas too… The peek out timidly From under the minor dusting… It isn’t Spring quite yet… Flurries, like scattered Thoughts, are deceitful and confusing… It’s hard to make sense of it all… I hate the cold… It’s why I left Jersey… A gray-haired woman in a Prada cap slips On some ice as she leaves the Rothko and Grabs my shoulder to break the fall… “I’m terribly sorry”, she says. I walk away with a dismissive wave of the hand. “Don’t you turn your back on me”, she barks. “I’m a real person you know.” “I can see that”, I reply. “I accept your apology if that’s what you want.” “Alright then,” she says triumphantly while pumping her fist in the air. I escape her stare gladly… I remind myself to avoid the Rothko At all costs… Strange people hang out There… A minute or two in the chapel Can lead a person to dark thoughts and Dire impulses… No one is at work today… It’s funny how An inch and a half of snow and a few Patches of ice can thrust this city of eight Million people into turmoil… How ironic That most of them fled here from the North… In order to escape the snow… I brave the cold and head for the French Press for warmth and a cup of coffee… It’s Mid-morning and this is where I start my Day… There’s a man sitting at a four-top sipping A cup while staring into space… There’s a Distant look in his eye as if he’s seeing into The future… Or reliving the past… It’s clear To me that he’s not of this moment… I Wonder what he’s thinking… He runs his Hands absently-mindedly through a silver Mane of wavy hair… A turtleneck barely Hides his unshaven chin… He reminds me Of my father… My father was a pretty smart Cookie… He’s gone now… But I think about Him often… And time and time again… I take up residence in my favorite booth… I like sitting with my back to the wall… The latest edition of Le Monde is neatly Folded on the table… It does me no good… I don’t speak French… A mini-drama is Being played out between a waitress Named Lucille and the man with the Turtleneck sweater… The man points to His cup impatiently without saying a word… Without respect or regard… You can tell Lucille is pissed as she brings The man a refill… She heads for my booth With an attitude… All sarcasm and snark… I mind my manners… Lucille is not to be Trifled with… I made that mistake once… But never again… I order a croissant and a Cup of coffee… She turns tail and heads for The kitchen… I glance at the clock on the tapestried Wall… It’s some garish looking antique… All porcelain and gold… The clock chimes The three-quarter hour… It’s a funny thing About time… You can dress it up… But it Can’t be redeemed, recovered, or relived… You can’t stop it… You can’t buy it… All You can do is use it… Wisely or not… And I can’t believe what we have become… Wasted time and all… Conspiracy theories are everywhere… But They seldom stick… Everyone knows that Lennon killed Elvis… Or that leap years And vaccines… And voting machines… Are Part of a communist plot… C’mon… Really… But who the hell knows for sure in this Day and age… Where people buy into Anything in desperate search for something That looks and smells like the truth… Where Compromise is mistaken for weakness… And nothing good ever happens at all… And I’ve smoked enough dope and drunk Myself into oblivion over the years… And I lost my love of baseball on the day I lost My virginity to a girl from Lodi… And Everyone knows that virginity and baseball Are one in the same… All innocence and Such… And now I’m old… And I’ve come To love baseball again… And I may have missed some things along The way… But I have no regrets… Fare thee Well to close calls and yesteryear… At the Moment I’ll be thankful for a cup of coffee And a croissant… If Lucille ever returns from The kitchen… I watch people come and go in the cold Through a bay window that overlooks a Chinese garden that struggles to survive in The ice and snow… And there are people And places I remember… And there are the friends you have hung Onto for decades… And the friends you Have had to let go… But it’s all part of the Journey… As we are left to solve for a more Refined way of dealing with people who Have nowhere else to be… But remember Hungry people will not behave well… As Politicians slither around in dark crevices To avoid the light of day… Where the hell is Lucille… Once I had dreams… Like dining with Audrey Hepburn… I married her double Instead… This man’s grasp was equal to His reach… You have to aspire to do Great things… And then we all move on to the next Dimension… And sooner or later ambition Dies along the way… But it won’t be for Lack of trying if you’re living right… But You have to decide if you’re part of an Orchestra or a teen in a garage band… There’s nothing wrong with either… But You have to stand up and declare… And then there are the bitter ones who Blame everyone but themselves for their Own mistakes and misfortune… Like Thomas, they doubt… They bitch and moan… “If God exists, he hasn’t helped me lately…” They demand an answer… “And if he doesn’t exist, does anything matter anymore…” God is not amused… The man with the turtleneck rises up from The four top and slides his chair beneath the Table like a proper gentleman… He leaves A handful of loose change for a tip… Lucille will not be pleased… He slips on the way out the door… Karma… It Seems fair to me… You reap what you sow… He struggles to get back on his feet and then Brushes himself off while sheepishly scanning The room for witnesses… No one seems to Have noticed… Or no one seems to care… He Makes a clean getaway and disappears onto The boulevard… I’m in no rush to leave… It’s cold outside and I’m Hungry… The French Press is warm and I belong Here… The clock strikes the top of the hour… I’m Getting restless but there’s nowhere I need to Be… People rushing everywhere… Always off To somewhere… It’s tragic what they miss… And to be where you are at this moment in time Should be all that you ever need… Lucille returns… I sip my coffee… As the last snowflake falls on Montrose… From the Web