Keisha Lance Bottoms Won’t Run For Reelection As Atlanta Mayor

In a move that shocked Georgia political circles, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would not seek re-election later this year. The first term executive had been raising money, including holding a virtual fundraiser with President Joe Biden, for her reelection.

On Thursday night, Bottoms published a lengthy open letter and slickly produced video on dearatl.com elaborating on her decision. In it, she ticks off a list of achievements she accomplished in her term, such as investments in affordable housing and tens of millions of dollars spent on homelessness. She first told close friends, staffers, and allies of her decision privately, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“While I am not yet certain of what the future holds,” she wrote. “I trust that my next season will continue to be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Her announcement sparked speculation online that she may be running for higher office in Georgia. The state’s gubernatorial election is next year.