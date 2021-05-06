Transform Your Finances with Green Path, Real Times Media and The Budgetnista

Want to get your money back right, especially in the midst of the pandemic’s onslaught of economic instability?

You’re in the right place — GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and education, and Real Times Media are here to help by presenting “The Financial Transformation You’ve Been Waiting For!”

The virtual conversation featuring Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Attendees can register for the free event here.

Aliche is the author of the new, New York Times Best Seller Get Good with Money. Through her “Live Richer Movement”, Aliche has helped over one million women (Dream Catchers) collectively save more than $250 million dollars and pay off over $200 million dollars in debt.

During the 90-minute virtual event, attendees will learn about managing money, budgeting basics, getting a handle on debt and other trusted information that puts the power of financial transformation in their hands. The event will provide attendees timely advice, tools and resources as many take proactive steps to financially recover and manage their finances post-pandemic.

Aliche, a New Jersey native, was instrumental in getting The Budgetnista Law (A1414) passed in January 2019, making financial education mandatory for all middle school students in the state. She is a powerful influencer who has been featured on Good Morning America, TODAY show, PBS, TIME, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, ESSENCE, FORBES, Fox Business, MSNBC, CNN/HLN, Black Enterprise and other major outlets.

Gail Perry-Mason, well known in the financial industry and founder of the ‘Money Matters for Youth’ program that provides financial literacy to Detroit youth, will moderate a ‘Know Your $ Numbers’ discussion with Aliche. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Aliche questions via a live audience Q&A, participate in polls and play “Name That Tune: Money Edition.” The first 50 registrants will receive a free copy of Aliche’s new book, Get Good with Money. Additional chances to win a free copy of the book will be provided during the May 18th virtual event.

“Figuring out how to manage money is a key part of financial transformation. We are excited to team up with Tiffany Aliche who shares similar approaches as we do in helping people save money, improve their credit and pay off debt,” said Kristen Holt, GreenPath President and CEO. “Participants in this virtual conversation with The Budgetnista will hear her powerful story, understand the power of financial health and learn how GreenPath, a trusted nonprofit resource, has helped people take charge of their finances and lead financially healthy lives for 60 years.”

In 2020, GreenPath and its affiliates helped more than 107,000 households nationwide manage their credit card debt and student loans, remain in their homes or purchase a home. GreenPath helped more than 61,000 households pay off more than $256 million of debt through its Debt Management Program last year. Using tools such as the Virtual Financial Coach and 3-Minute Financial Assessment, the national nonprofit is expanding its reach among communities of color.

GreenPath and Real Times Media present “The Financial Transformation You’ve Been Waiting For!” virtual conversation featuring The Budgetnista Tiffany Aliche on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:00pm EDT.

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit that has empowered people to manage their debt, buy and remain in their homes, and lead financially healthy lives for 60 years. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

Established in 2006, Real Times Media (RTM) remains committed to delivering quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences. Headquartered in Detroit, RTM is the parent company to five African American-owned news organizations — the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier — whose legacy stretches back over 100 years.