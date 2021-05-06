Stepp Stewart’s Motown Motor City Revue Returns to The Marietta New Theater in The Square June 4th – August 1st

American Musical Theater will officially resume June 4th at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square. After being the first theater in the area to shut down due to the pandemic, the theatre will reopen with Stepp Stewart’s Motown Motor City Revue June 4th – August 1st, 2021.

The Motown Revue was a blockbuster hit in the square when it first premiered in 2019. Theater owner, Raul Thomas, is determined to jump start the pulse of the Square, located in the heart of Marietta. As summer approaches, restaurants are starting to seat at full capacity, indoor and out. Residents are looking for prime entertainment to accompany “a night on the town” and this show has it. Audiences can’t wait to get back to the fun of theater.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.theatreinthesquare.net/touringshows/motown/ Show times are weekends, Fridays 8 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays 3 p.m.

The show will feature local talent that has been a part of the Atlanta area theater scene for several years including Avis LaShawn, LaMonte Williams, Jamie Moreen, and Lauren Highsmith. Stewart, creator of the show, will once again direct and choreograph the high energy production. This version has added 12-year- old, Antavious Seals as Michael Jackson. Every show will feature a lottery to win up to four free tickets per show. A portion of the lottery proceeds will support theatrical summer camps.

The Motown Revue will run approximately 1 hour and 40 mins with a 10 min intermission. It features Motown hits like: “Stop In The Name of Love,” “Can’t Get Next to You,” “Love Child,” “I’ll Be There,” “Superstition,” “Just My Imagination,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and more. The songs will be performed in the style of your favorite Motown artists like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and The Miracles, The Marvellettes, The Jackson 5, Gladys Knight and The Pips, The Temptations and more.

Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square will also host Stepp Stewart’s Cotton Club Revue which will star the Broadway veteran himself Aug. 20 through Oct. 3, 2021. All shows will be live.