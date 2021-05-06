Girl Power: Atlanta Mixed Media Artist Among the 3 Female Winners of MvVO Art Show

Artist L to R Chanell Angeli and her daughters Alex and Saraina

Girl Power: Atlanta Mixed Media Artist Among Three Female Winners of MvVO Art Show

“It’s the year of women in art and advertising.” That is the sentiment expressed by President and Founder of MvVO ART Maria van Vlodrop in celebrating Atlanta Mixed Media Artist Chanell Angelique Skyers, and the two other winners of the MvVO Art Show 2021 exhibition.

In its fourth staging, the MvVO art show is a New York-based innovative art venture dedicated to creating new opportunities for artists, art lovers, and brands to discover and form powerful partnerships. The competition is judged by experts in contemporary art and honors entrants who have a background in advertising/design and related fields.

Skyers is a mixed media artist of Caribbean descent that uses natural materials, metal, and wood to create three-dimensional pieces that channel the universe and touch the soul. The artist scored for her dynamic mixed-media pieces celebrating her Caribbean heritage. Her entries dubbed Fortune Teller, Please Wait, Blooming in Progress, God in You, and Till We Meet Again employ powerful use of colors and imagery illustrating narratives of growth, life-after-death, superstitions, and religion -all inspired in Caribbean culture.

In addition to her artistic skills, Skyers is an entrepreneur and Melanin Mermaid Mystic Shop founder- a premier source for wellness products. Before the pandemic, she was a writer and an avid traveler. She used art to channel her passions and adjust to the new normal of everyday life.

When asked to comment on being a winner in such a prestigious competition Skyers stated, “To have my art displayed inside of the Occulus Westfield World Trade Center in New York City moves my soul tremendously. I believe my art has the power to speak on behalf of my ancestors and the legacy of those left behind. To be one of the winners in the 2021 international Ad Art show shows me that I am seen, my ancestors are seen, and that is the first step towards a long journey of healing.”

Skyers shares the winners’ circle with Jessica Alazraki and Hyun Jung Ji -topping a pool of 130 artists from across the globe. Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer and event host Chad Smith presented the winners at a virtual event on May 3. Smith is also an accomplished artist and is billed as the guest artist for the month-long exhibition at Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center.

All three of this year’s winners are women, and that doesn’t surprise me at all, said: Maria van Vlodrop. “These artists represent the kind of fresh perspectives and individual voices that have always been the creative fuel of the advertising industry and generate excitement among art collectors.”

Skyers’ artwork as well as that of the other winners in the show will be on display on the monumental screens of the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center during final weekend of the show set for May 29 and May 30, 2021.

For further information about the month-long Ad Art Show, visit: https://www.mvvoart.com. View Skyer’s competition entries on her website at https://www.chanellangeli.com.