ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
by Geoff Jones
Off in the distance
Thunderclouds breed
The pundits blather
While millions bleed
Liberals feel
Without much thought
Conservatives drown
In dogma taught
Hungry spirits
Stricken with fright
Will not go lightly
Into the night
Ignore at your peril
A barbed wire fence
Jailed like a felon
Without a defense
Starving people
Who struggle and strive
Will not behave well
To barely survive
It’s simple mathematics
Too many guns
All logic dismissed
There’s nowhere to run
An orange-haired bully
At maniacal war
With an elderly retread
Who lost once before
Extremist views
Presented as choices
Absurdity sponsored
By ignorant voices
We all deserve better
These states are united
By mercy and faith
And allegiance recited
Chaotic redemption
For the sins of the past
In grieving inertia
Flags at half-staff
But out in the margins
Fanatics purvey
Layers of half-truth
In all they convey
This season of violence
As bullets prevail
In all that we loathe
In all we assail
A black life extinguished
With little regret
Forgotten in time
In time we forget
When will the tides turn
The oceans are rough
Will we ever declare
That enough is enough