CVS Offering Walk-in Vaccinations Nationwide

CVS Health announced today that it is now accepting walk-in vaccinations and COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 320 locations in Georgia, with no appointment necessary. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
As of May 5, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments,” said of the pharmacy giant’s walk-in vaccinations.
Click below for the CVS sites:
