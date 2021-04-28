The Xernona Clayton Foundation Joins New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Weekly Food Distribution on Saturday, May 1 at 10:00 AM

Atlanta, GA] Civil Rights Leader Xernona Clayton and The Xernona Clayton Foundation Join New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. during their weekly food distribution at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest, GA.

The Xernona Clayton Foundation will donate $5k to the food donation program in recognition of Ms. Clayton’s birthday. Last year, her friends made donations in honor of her 90th birthday to the Xernona Clayton Foundation in support of her community outreach efforts. Over 120 well-wishes joined Clayton and her husband Judge Paul L. Brady, during the virtual birthday celebration, including actors Louis Gossett Jr, and Chris Tucker, Ambassador Andrew and Carolyn Young, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, her friend for more than 60 years. Proceeds from the August 29 virtual birthday celebration will be presented to the New Birth food distribution on Saturday.

“I am so honored to bless others with funds made to my foundation in honor of my 90th birthday in 2020. The pandemic has devastated families all over the world and right here in our own community people still need the basics of food and essential items,” said Ms. Clayton. “I am so grateful that God has blessed me to be a blessing to other and that we will partner with Pastor Jamal Bryant and his church on Saturday.”

Early last year, New Birth’s ministry, The King’s Table mobilized to help address local food insecurity faced by families in DeKalb County and surrounding areas. The effort began in January 2020 with 300 families taking advantage of free food and other in-demand household items. As the impacts of COVID-19 reached global proportions, New Birth saw a drastic spike in attendance, which now serves approximately 8,000 individuals each week.

“The pandemic has forced ministries to step outside the four walls of the church and re-engage with the community in a new and dynamic way,” said Pastor Bryant. “Lives are being changed and families are being nourished because of the love, support and generosity of our global community. We are blessed by the tremendous partnerships that have flourished during a storm.”

Since March 11, 2020, New Birth has also partnered with several organizations including DeKalb County Government, Cigna, and Diabetes Association of Atlanta to enhance the ongoing outreach effort.

With 560,000 individuals fed through this program, the collaborative effort marks a sobering milestone for the ongoing pandemic’s impact to local families and those now facing food insecurities.

The. Xernona Clayton Foundation Joins New Birth for Food Distribution & Donates

Date: May 1, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest

Interview Opportunities: Interviews and photo opportunities available with Xernona Clayton.

Onsite COVID-19 Protocols: All activities are outside, all volunteers are tested weekly, temperature checks are administered onsite, social distancing exercised, CDC guidelines followed, and food recipients remain in their cars during the distribution